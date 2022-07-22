State Baseball Tournament (7/21): Class 2A, 4A championships set

Legendary Iowa high school coach Larry Niemeyer has passed away. Niemeyer passed away this week after a lengthy illness; he was 84 years old. A high school coach for more than five decades, Niemeyer began his career as a teacher and coach in the 1960s. That career stretched into the early 2010s and included nearly 3,000 victories on the softball diamond and basketball court.
(Carroll) -- The A’s ended their losing skid with a 5-3 win over Carroll on Saturday in MINK League action. Clarinda trailed 3-2 into the seventh, but they were able to score one in the seventh and picked up two more in the eighth to nab the win. Aidan...
(Iowa City) -- University of Iowa Director of Track and Field Joey Woody has hired Chyna Davis as an assistant. Davis comes to Iowa from Emmanuel College, where she served as head coach. In a release, Woody said, ““We are extremely excited to add Chyna to our track and field...
Iowa men’s basketball freshmen guards Josh Dix and Dasonte Bowen are progressing ahead of their first seasons. Dix, who’s from Council Bluffs, broke his right leg’s tibia and fibula while competing for Abraham Lincoln High School in January. The injury needed surgery and ended his prep career prematurely.
Iowa sophomore receiver Arland Bruce says it is important not to over promise in this new era of name, image and likeness. The Iowa City NIL Club was recently introduced and it’s designed to help members of the football team. Bruce says the new club is designed to help...
Originally Posted On: https://www.coletrain15v.com/press/article/116048. Cole Vanderheiden charged to his second win of his rookie season in the IMCA Race Saver Sprint Car division on Friday night. The triumph came at Crawford County Speedway (Denison, Iowa) aboard his Three Sixteen Strategy Group No. 15v Sprinter. He hit the ground running with...
Coming off a 10-4 season in 2021, a number of Iowa football assistant coaches have been rewarded with raises. The Hawkeyes made a run to the Big Ten Championship and earned a Citrus Bowl berth, and several coaches have cashed in on that success. Seven different Iowa assistant coaches got...
Iowa basketball lost all-time wing Keegan Murray to the NBA. It lost veteran guard Jordan Bohannon, who will go down as one of the best shooters in Hawkeyes history. Iowa swung and missed on a few big names in the transfer portal. And yet, after all that, the Hawkeyes still have a real shot at being one of the best teams in the Big Ten.
The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa... Harrison County in southwestern Iowa... Southeastern Burt County in east central Nebraska... Washington County in east central Nebraska... * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 819 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms...
CEDAR RAPIDS — Attempting to diminish the significance of poll numbers and fundraising that trails Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear told Linn County supporters Thursday that such figures do not capture the sentiment of Iowans. Campaign filings this week showed Reynolds has more than 10 times...
Remember paying less than $3 for a gallon of gas? These high prices we have been dealing has made it seem like $2 gas was so long ago, so one conservative group is reminding Iowans of a time with lower gas prices. Americans for Prosperity Iowa is the group that...
WAUKEE, Iowa — The heat is so strong on Saturday that it was enough to cause part of a road to buckle. A photo from Sarah Bowman was taken on Interstate 80 near Waukee. Viewers have reported slowed traffic and lane closures as a result of the damage to the road.
(Maquoketa) -- State investigators confirm three people were killed and a suspected gunman took his own life in a shooting at an eastern Iowa state park Friday. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and state investigators were notified of and responded to a triple homicide at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campgrounds shortly before 6:25 a.m. Upon arrival, authorities say officers located three deceased bodies, and later found that a camper was unaccounted for, later identified as 23-year-old Anthony Orlando Sherwin.
UPDATE: The victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified by the Iowa Department of Public Safety: Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6. All were from Cedar Falls. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies of all three...
The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has released its list of new Iowa Great Places, and Washington was selected as one of the cities. Washington now joins a select group of cities that have collectively received more than $22 million in state support since the program started in 2005. In...
Proposal seems to resemble primary more than caucus in some ways. Progress comes on federal legislation that would make the United States more competitive in the microchip industry. Illinois tightens the rules for getting a firearm owners identification card, and the future of the Iowa caucuses for the Democratic Party remains in limbo.
(Avoca) -- It's a busy time in Avoca with the Pottawattamie County Fair ongoing. The goat and sheep shows stole the show on Friday morning while rabbit, small pet and dog shows are also on tap for Friday, along with a youth corn hole tournament and a volleyball tournament hosted by the 4H/FFA.
One of the stars of the longtime television show American Pickers has reportedly suffered a stroke, and his partner on the show is asking for fans to pray. The Quad Cities Times reports that the creator and executive producer of American Pickers, Mike Wolfe, posted on his Facebook page that his former partner of the show, Frank Fritz, has suffered a stroke. Fritz is a native of Davenport, Iowa. Wolfe stated on his page,
The planned sale of an Iowa nursing home chain is in doubt again as the owner moves to close three of the 10 facilities and the federal government seeks payment of $2.1 million owed to taxpayers. The sale involves eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities owned by QHC...
A federal judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a former Iowa state trooper and Durant Police officer who was charged with using unreasonable force against a motorcyclist. The judge declared the mistrial Friday after jurors said they couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict on the charges against Robert...
