State Baseball Tournament (7/21): Class 2A, 4A championships set

Iowa basketball lost all-time wing Keegan Murray to the NBA. It lost veteran guard Jordan Bohannon, who will go down as one of the best shooters in Hawkeyes history. Iowa swung and missed on a few big names in the transfer portal. And yet, after all that, the Hawkeyes still have a real shot at being one of the best teams in the Big Ten.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO