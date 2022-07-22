ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

High School Consolidation Stalled After Inflated Bids

By News Edge Newsroom
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hopkinsville-Christian County Academy is back to the drawing board, as it were. Following bids last week that were $199 and $203 million, which were almost double the projected budget, the Christian County Board of Education Thursday night voted to reject the bids that were...

Hoptown Chronicle

School board rejects construction bids for consolidated high school

The Christian County Board of Education voted unanimously to reject two construction bids for a consolidated high school during Thursday’s meeting. Josh Hunt, assistant superintendent of operations, said he spent the past week “digging into the bids and talking with the contractors,” and he recommended the board reject both bids, which were approximately $199 million and $204 million.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Construction on Hanson Elementary expected to last 6 more months

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County School Board says the completion of the new Hanson Elementary School building is still about six months away. Officials say due to weather, the progress has been pushed back, but they say they hope to see it ready by the middle of the 2022-2023 school year.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Hillsdale president’s comments insulting, but not reason for charter denial in Clarksville-Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A recent Clarksville-Montgomery County School Board decision to deny a charter school application was not based on the controversy surrounding comments by the president of Hillsdale College, said Herbert Nelson, board chairman. But those comments were certainly insulting, he said. Three charter applications from...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Local
Kentucky Education
Christian County, KY
Education
County
Christian County, KY
14news.com

Earlington Elementary set to close after 2022-2023 school year

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County School Board approved a plan to merge South Hopkins Middle, Earlington Elementary and Southside Elementary. When the plan was passed in February, the school board speculated that it would be at least two years before anything with the merger happened. [PREVIOUS: Hopkins...
EARLINGTON, KY
whopam.com

Lot Next Door program going strong, cleaning up lots in Hopkinsville

The Lot Next Door program is going strong in Hopkinsville and officials are looking to get even more people and properties involved. Tyechia Walton is the Lot Next Door Coordinator and says there are roughly 80 lots in the program that is focused on getting vacant lots that are in disrepair under new ownership and taken care of in a way that benefits the city.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Photos – 2022 Trigg County Farm Tour

The Trigg County Farm Tour Friday, July 22, featured stops at the Humphries Farm, the Joe and Pat Rogers Farm, and the farm of Dwight and Sharon Wolfe. Tour participants learned about beef cattle, dark tobacco, row crops, strawberries, and tomatoes at the Humphries Farm. During the stop at Joe and Pat Rogers Farm tour participants learned about Joe and Pat’s passion for their farm, how they grew the farm from a dream to what it is today, and what they enjoy about the agriculture life. The final tour stop featured a visit with Dwight and Sharon Wolfe who spent their careers working in agribusiness. Both talked their passion for the people of agriculture, the row crop operation that is now managed by Isom Brothers, and Dwight even shared the story the pond in front of their house.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Person
Josh Hunt
westkentuckystar.com

UK Grain Field Day moved from Princeton to Elizabethtown

This year's University of Kentucky Grain Field Day will be held on Tuesday, but not in Princeton. The UK Research and Education Center in Princeton took a direct hit from the massive December tornado, and is still a long way from recovery. The $30 million facility that just opened in 2019 lost 49 of its 58 buildings, and most of its ongoing research had to be put on hold.
PRINCETON, KY
whvoradio.com

McCoy, Stewart To Next Appear October 12

A critical piece of evidence must be analyzed and returned to the Commonwealth, before Jonathan McCoy and Keisha Stewart can stand joined in trial for the 2020 death of Trigg County woman and Will Jackson Road resident Thelma “Ileen” Barnett. Friday morning in Trigg County Circuit Court, Commonwealth’s...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
#Highschool#1 Board#Board Chair#The School Board#South Christian#Hafer Architects
whvoradio.com

I-24 Work Zone Lane Restrictions In Trigg County Begin Monday

Traffic will be restricted along a section of Interstate 24 in Trigg County starting Monday to allow concrete pavement repairs. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports the lane restriction will affect both eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic between the 66-mile marker and the 68-mile marker.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
fox17.com

Clarksville seeks volunteers for river cleanup

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Parks and Recreation and local outfitter Float Ya Boat invite paddlers to join them for a river cleanup Aug. 4 beginning at 9:30 a.m. The cleanup will span the West Fork of the Red River between Robert Clark Park and Billy Dunlop Park. Clarksville...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkms.org

Severe drought shriveling corn for some western Ky. farmers

Some farmers in far western Kentucky are continuing to deal with a drought that could ruin some corn yields later in the year. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows much of the region from Fulton County to Christian County in a severe drought that’s only worsened throughout this summer. University of Kentucky Extension Professor Chad Lee – who specializes in studying corn, soybeans and small grains – said how fortunate some farmers have been depends on how much rainfall their county has had.
FULTON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

KYTC looking for owner of mobile home left in road in Trigg County

TRIGG COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is looking for the owner of a mobile home that was abandoned on Will Jackson Road in Trigg County this week. KYTC District 1 says the mobile home was left along the roadway sometime Tuesday night. The local cabinet district says it looks as though someone ran off the road while transporting the mobile home along Will Jackson Road between the 4 and 5 mile markers.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
wevv.com

Portion of KY 70 in Muhlenberg County to close next week

Part of KY 70 in Muhlenberg County between US 431 and Sherwood Drive will be closed next week for a cross drain replacement project. Work will close the section of road July 25-27. Drivers will need to find their own detour for this roadwork, there will not be a designated...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Amanda Poteet Woolen

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. Amanda Poteet Woolen is currently a birth and baby professional in Bowling Green, recently during the baby formula shortage, she wanted to do more to help, so she asked herself what can I do to help these families?
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wvih.com

Police Chase Ends In Soybean Field

A Hopkinsville man was arrested Thursday after fleeing from multiple police agencies and eventually stopping in a soybean field. Lewisburg Police and Logan County Sheriff’s Office deputies originally started pursuing 44 year-old Eddie Moseley, who was wanted for a felony assault warrant in Christian County. As the pursuit entered...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Bilstein Cold Rolled Steel celebrates completion of expansion

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bilstein Cold Rolled Steel LP, a German fabricated metals manufacturer, celebrated the grand opening of its newly-completed expansion on Wednesday. The company originally announced Bowling Green as their new home in 2013 with an investment of $120M and 90 new jobs, according to a release by BG Area Chamber of Commerce. Shortly after in 2015, Bilstein announced its first expansion with an additional $20M of investment and 20 new jobs. In addition, Bilstein began operations in 2017 in the Kentucky Transpark and last year announced this additional $17.8M investment and expansion.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

