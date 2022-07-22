ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Revitalize Milwaukee granted 500K to help weatherize homes

By Tony Atkins
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago

MILWAUKEE — It’s that time of the year.

Air conditioning units are just about everywhere, but for some stakeholders, “just about” isn’t quite good enough.

“Milwaukee has a lot of old homes,” said resident Antonio Pigott.

Pigott said he understands the need for proper weatherization inside homes.

He believed it’s critical that all economically disadvantaged residents are taken care of in this heat.

“Lord knows, half those people inside their old homes can weatherize their homes. It’s the best thing the city could ask for in a long time,” Pigott said.

That’s where nonprofit Revitalize Milwaukee comes in. It received a $500,000 state grant this week to help weatherize as many homes as possible. That includes work on furnaces, heating, and cooling, as well as insulation and general weatherization on doors and windows.

“It’s all about reducing costs in the long run,” said Revitalize Milwaukee CEO, Lynnea Katz-Petted

Other like-minded stakeholders are also working to help identify the needs and say they’ll be there to help as well. This is to hopefully help people not have to weigh their electric costs versus their own safety.

“Research has shown that if you're in a low-income area, your bills can be 7 to ten percent of your income versus 1 percent in a higher income area,” said Milwaukee Urban League CEO, Dr. Eve Hall.

Dr. Stephanie Findley, Managing Director of Findley Medical Clinic also weighed in.

“We’re trying to provide information and resources so people can better assist themselves during this heat wave,” she said.

Residents said they’re thankful to see the investment.

“With energy going up, anything helps on so many levels,” Pigott said.

Applications can be found at FreeHomeRepairs.org.

