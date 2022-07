The Whiteside County 151st Fair is less than a month away and another impressive lineup of entertainment is in place that is sure to wow all crowds! The Fair opens on Tuesday, August 16th and completes after five amazing days on Saturday, August 20th, and you will not want to miss it!! The 151st annual fair, held at the fairgrounds in Morrison, IL, has many exciting attractions and something for everyone.

WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO