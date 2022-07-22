ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AR cowgirls cheer each other on in Wyoming

By Chris Counts
 2 days ago

GILLETTE, Ark. – It’s no secret, that for a long-time rodeo was a male-dominated sport, but a lot has changed over the past few decades.

Case in point, four Arkansas cowgirls competing at the High School Rodeo National Finals in Wyoming.

National High School Finals Rodeo is heating up

Barrel racer Lanie Cornelius, and breakaway ropers Addi Williams, Marlee Raybe, and Ray Thurman are all in the top 20 right now.

While they are competing against each other in the arena, at the end of the day they cheer each other on.

Also on Thursday, the team gathered for a quick FaceTime with Brannon McMinn who is cheering them on.

McMinn is the young bull rider injured at State Finals, which ended his trip to nationals.

Teenage bull rider making huge progress in his recovery after traumatic brain injury

Good news is that Brannon is expected to finish his recovery when he goes home in the next few days.

