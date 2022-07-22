ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Homeless shelters see record use in first six months of 2022

By Brett Yager
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z6d3f_0goUAw2R00

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pikes Peak Continuum of Care (PPCOC) has reported a record number of people in El Paso County using homeless shelters in the first six months of 2022.

Data from a February Point in Time (PIT) survey, an annual count of people experiencing homelessness on a single night, showed that 1,443 people were experiencing homelessness.

267 people were counted as unsheltered, the lowest unsheltered count since 2015. 1,176 people were counted as sheltered, either in emergency shelters or transitional housing. 396 people were identified as experiencing chronic homelessness, the largest chronic homeless count ever reported by the PPCoC.

Chronic homelessness describes people who have experienced homelessness for at least one year consecutive or have had multiple episodes of homelessness in the past three-years, while also having at least one disabling condition such as physical disability, behavioral health disorder, or substance use disorder.

Nearly 80% of those experiencing chronic homelessness were unsheltered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bC5GU_0goUAw2R00
Picture courtesy of Springs Rescue Mission

Along with PIT, data on homelessness in El Paso County is collected year-round from the Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) and community partners such as the Colorado Department of Education and El Paso County Department of Human Services.

Built For Zero data from January – May 2022 identified a monthly average of 401 households with at least one veteran that were homeless and a monthly average of 358 individuals aged 15-24 that were homeless, both a 20% increase from the same reporting period in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HxKyG_0goUAw2R00

9,139 unique households accessed homeless housing and service programs reported in the HMIS in 2021, a 15% increase from 2020.

The Coordinated Entry program identified that 3,005 housing needs assessments were conducted by providers to prioritize and match households experiencing homelessness to housing vouchers in 2021, a 5% increase from 2020.

The El Paso County Department of Human Services reported 4,278 households self-identified as homeless receiving SNAP/Food Assistance in February 2022, a 15% increase from February 2021 and a 40% increase from February 2019.

The McKinney-Vento Program identified 1,048 students in El Paso County as experiencing homelessness during the 2020-2021 school year, an almost 50% reduction from the 2019-2020 school year. Although the decrease is attributed to challenges in identification due to virtual learning.

To learn more about the Continuum of Care, and to view full 2021-2022 counts, go to www.ppchp.org/homelessness .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

‘Over the Edge’ fundraiser returns to Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — It’s that time of year again where a group of people in Pueblo prepare to scale down a ten-story building for a good cause. “Over the Edge was a fun way for us to kind of get people to understand what we do in the community and also bring them together for […]
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
County
El Paso County, CO
Local
Colorado Society
El Paso County, CO
Society
FOX21News.com

Backpack Bash to benefit students in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS — A back-to-school supply drive and fundraiser benefiting students in Colorado Springs is happening this month. The Backpack Bash is a citywide effort that seeks to provide access to all things back-to-school for thousands of families in need around El Paso County. This includes backpacks filled with essential school supplies, additional health services, and the opportunity to have fun as a family in a carnival style setting.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Pikes Peak Pride Parade returns after a three-year hiatus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s been three years since the last Pikes Peak Pride Parade so energy in the community that came out to participate was running high. “The most people ever, this is the happiest pride in Colorado Springs that I’ve ever seen and I’ve been here 20 years,” said Elizabeth Eagle. Downtown Colorado […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Funding to protect Coloradans and keep wildlife wild

GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, Colo. — Living in Southern Colorado has its perks, which is probably why nearly 20,000 black bears call it home. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says it’s making sure the public is bear aware as the population of bears continues to grow. To reduce human-bear encounters, several communities are receiving grant funding […]
GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Homeless Shelters#Emergency Shelters#Vouchers
KXRM

Woman missing from Springs Rescue Mission since June 28

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing person. 34-year-old Patricia Shearer was last seen on June 28, 2022 at the Springs Rescue Mission on Las Vegas Street on the south end of Downtown Colorado Springs. If anyone has information regarding Shearer’s whereabouts or […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Police in Colorado warn of a rental scam taking place over text

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A scam appears to be making the rounds in the Fountain area south of Colorado Springs. Fountain Police put out a warning to the public on Friday stating someone is posing as a property owner. Police even shared a number the alleged scammer is using, 719-283-7008.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

The story of Colorado Springs’ first Black police officer

COLORADO SPRINGS — To celebrate Colorado Springs’s 150th Anniversary, Commander Mary Rosenoff takes viewers to Horace Shelby Park and shares the incredible story of the first city employee. 116 years ago, a Colorado Springs Police Department officer made history by being the first to receive a pension. That...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Take a look: new Centennial, East high schools in D60

PUEBLO, Colo. — On Friday, Pueblo School District 60 leaders and board members toured the new Centennial and East High Schools, slated to open in 2023. According to a Facebook post by D60, the construction is now 65% complete. With the familiar red and gold colors already in place at Centennial and East, the two-story, expansive buildings are quickly taking the shape of state-of-the-art educational facilities that scholars, staff, and the community can expect in a little more than a year from now.
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
KKTV

Mother of six killed in Pueblo car crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A family is finding forgiveness through their grieve. The Cordova family is devastated after the loss of Juli Cordova, who was a mother of six. Her sister, Marie Cordova, says Juli was an amazing women who was taken too soon. Juli lost her life after...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pikes Peak Pride Festival celebrates in-person for the first time in two years

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pikes Peak Pride Festival kicked off Saturday, marking the first in-person celebration in two years due to the pandemic. This weekend, Alamo Square Park transformed into an area for things like live entertainment, food vendors, and booths for health services and support. A family came out to support their daughter, The post Pikes Peak Pride Festival celebrates in-person for the first time in two years appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Inmate who walked out of Jeffco jail back in custody

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 37-year-old inmate who walked out of the Jefferson County Detention Center while he was in the process of being booked on Friday is back in custody. Richard Trevithick was in custody on suspicion of failure to appear and two traffic-related offenses – driving under...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Rainbow crosswalk installed ahead of Pikes Peak Pride

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ahead of this weekend’s local Pride Festival, Colorado Springs residents and visitors can enjoy a jaunt across a rainbow. The Pikes Peak Pride Committee installed a rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of Colorado Avenue and Tejon Street on Friday, ahead of this weekends Pikes Peak Pride event taking place in downtown Colorado […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Fire restrictions rescinded for Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Starting Monday, fire restrictions in Manitou Springs will be rescinded, thanks to the recent moisture seen in the area. Manitou Springs has been under Stage 1 restrictions, which bans open outdoor burning and outdoor smoking. According to a press release sent out by the city of Manitou Springs, Fire Chief John Forsett has ordered that Stage 1 Fire Restrictions be rescinded, effective Monday, July 25 at noon.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Zoo to host COVID Vaccine Bus for ages six months and older

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Zoo will host a mobile Vaccine Bus event from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 22. Multiple COVID vaccine types will be available to ages six months and older. Vaccine types available will include Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pediatrics, Baby Pfizer, Baby Moderna (ages six months to four-year-old) and booster shots.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

KXRM

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy