UB helps educators to incorporate more Black history curricula in classrooms

WGRZ TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUB's Center for K-12 Black History and...

www.wgrz.com

Upworthy

Fourth grade teacher gives eye-opening response to claim that teachers only work '8-9 months' per year

A fourth grade teacher in Cleveland, Ohio, went viral on social media a few months ago when he spilled the tea on just how little teachers are paid in the United States. Kyle Cohen, known as Mr. Cohen to his students, has reportedly been teaching for four years and recently completed his master's degree in educational leadership. In a video that gained more than 1.1 million views on TikTok, the 26-year-old educator revealed how much he got paid during his first year of teaching. "In my first year of teaching, I taught at a charter school here in Cleveland, Ohio, and I made $31,000 as a fourth-grade teacher with a class of 16 students with a wide range of special needs—and I had my college degree and experience," Cohen says in the clip.
CLEVELAND, OH
Waterloo Journal

Two educators remain on administrative leave and could lose their jobs after school cameras and students’ cellphone footage show the teachers encouraging two 6th grade students to fight during a class change

Both educators, English Language Arts teacher and a science teacher, remain on administrative leave and could lose their jobs after school cameras and students’ cellphone footage showed them encouraging two sixth-grade students to fight during a class change. The school district released a statement and said that it was following up on student allegations that the teachers reportedly encouraged the two students to fight. The Education Association released a statement and said it is extremely disappointed in the district’s decision to portray these educators in the manner they apparently have before their personnel cases have been resolved.
