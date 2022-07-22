Trump struggled to tape video condemning rioters in outtakes shown at Jan. 6 hearing

This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement at the White House on Jan. 7, 2021, that was played at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, July 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (House Select Committee via AP)

A day after an angry mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, then-President Donald Trump filmed a three-minute video in the East Room of the White House condemning the violence. It took him nearly an hour to tape the message.

In outtakes shown during , Trump is seen on camera on Jan. 7, 2021, struggling to condemn the rioters for the deadly siege that occurred the day before.

Speaking from a teleprompter in the East Room, Trump is seen stopping and starting multiple times, complaining to Ivanka Trump, who was off camera, that he could not see some of the prepared text.

“I’d like to begin by discussing the heinous attack yesterday,” Trump said at one point in a video shown by the panel. “Yesterday is a hard word for me.”

“Just take it out,” Ivanka Trump replied.

The then-president struck the podium multiple times in frustration. He also refused to concede that the election was over.

“This election is now over. Congress has certified the results,” Trump said before stopping. “I don’t want to say the election is over. I want to say Congress has certified the results without saying the election is over, OK?”

In the video that was released later that day, Trump reluctantly condemned the violence, but did not say the election was over.

The hearing was mostly focused on what Trump was doing on Jan. 6, 2021, while the violent mob breached the Capitol building as Congress was in the process of certifying Joe Biden's 2020 election victory — with former aides providing intimate details of the 187 minutes that transpired between his speech at the "Stop the Steal" rally at the Ellipse and when he finally released a video statement urging his supporters to go home.

The committee showed outtakes from that message, taped in the Rose Garden, in which Trump told the rioters, “Go home, we love you, you're very special,” while repeating false claims that the election was stolen.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo News at https://news.yahoo.com/trump-video-outtakes-jan-6-hearing-election-over-ivanka-white-house-030543867.html