Eugene, OR

Rogers advances to 800m semis

By Julian Mininsohn
kezi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. -- Former Oregon track star Raevyn Rogers finished first in her heat in the...

www.kezi.com

The Oregonian

How did Oregon22 go? Locals, visitors reflect on big 10 days in Eugene

As the World Athletics Championships came to a close Sunday, locals and visitors began to reflect on a big event for Eugene – for better or worse. The international track meet brought thousands of visitors and global attention to the Willamette Valley college town, and while crowds may not have met expectations, it was still a busy 10 days for much of the city.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Athletes living in 'Athlete Village' at U of O dorms during Worlds

EUGENE, Ore. — A majority of the athletes competing in the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 are staying on the University of Oregon campus. We’ve seen these athletes working inside Hayward Field, but what do they do when they’re off the field?. We’re taking an exclusive look at...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Reviewing Oregon's all-time rushing leaderboards

Oregon has had some fantastic running backs in its school history. For years, the Ducks have had at least one 1,000 yard runner each season. Well, it's hard not to select the school's lone Doak Walker winner (LaMichael James), but because James only played three seasons, the school's all-time career leaderboard doesn't completely favor him. Royce Freeman surpassed several of James records, and former teammate Kenjon Barner is near him on other lists.
OREGON STATE
Sports Illustrated

The Inside Story of Sydney McLaughlin’s Breathtaking, World Record-Breaking Performance

EUGENE, Ore. — For years, Edwin Moses collected so many 400-meter hurdle victories that he turned the event into essentially two races: the rest of the field against each other, for second place … and Moses vs. himself. His longest win-streak—122-consecutive races, 107-straight finals—will never be approached, let alone broken. But one man, an elite track coach who’s still coaching, wanted more than anyone to find someone to stop it.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks report 5 NCAA secondary violations in 2021-22

EUGENE — Oregon’s football program committed three of UO’s five self-reported NCAA secondary violations in 2021-22, matching the department’s total from each of the prior two academic years. Football had two program-wide violations; one for “game simulation” photographs being permitted during recruiting visits and another for...
EUGENE, OR
SFGate

Track looks to pump up US fan base ahead of 2028 LA Olympics

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — When international track and field officials wanted to place their world championships in the U.S. for the first time, the running mecca that embedded Nike into American culture was the easy choice. But pictures of half-empty stands in a sparkling new 25,000-seat track stadium in...
EUGENE, OR
Raevyn Rogers
World

World’s best track and field athletes show off in Oregon

The 2022 World Athletics Championships have been lighting up the track and field in Eugene, Oregon over the past week. Jamaica, Ethiopia and the US have all had stellar showings — plus a surprise gold for Team Great Britain. The World's Bianca Hillier shares the highlights with Jason Margolis.
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

The mystery of so many parked trailers

A reader wondered about all those semi-trailers parked in front of the Albany Box Company on Pacific Boulevard in Albany. Saturday’s bike ride took me past the place for a look. I leaned the bike against one of the trailers and counted all the ones I could see. Just...
ALBANY, OR
klcc.org

Worst of heat wave could spare Eugene

The Willamette Valley is bracing for its first extended heat wave of the summer next week. But forecasters say the Eugene-Springfield area could be spared from the worst of it. The heat will start building on Sunday and will peak mid-week. It’s not expected to approach the scorching highs of...
EUGENE, OR
philomathnews.com

How gas prices have changed in Corvallis in the last week

Gas prices continued their steady decline this week, averaging $4.44 per gallon nationally, according to AAA data published Thursday. Prices have been falling steadily for the past 30 days following a decline in crude oil prices and a decline in gasoline demand. Industry experts predict that average prices could dip below the $4.00 per gallon benchmark by mid-August.
CORVALLIS, OR
nbc16.com

Coburg Days brings summer fun Friday and Saturday

COBURG, Ore. — Coburg Days kicks off this Friday and Saturday. It's a fun two day community summer celebration. It all starts Friday (July 22) at 3:00 p.m. with bands performing in Pavillion Park. Saturday (July 23) the big parade starts at 11:00 a.m. For all you night owls,...
COBURG, OR
kcfmradio.com

Hospital Staffing; Halibut Expansion; TV Crew Gets Tour of Florence

Dr. Dean Sidelinger says hospitals continue to suffer from the effects of COVID-19. The Oregon health officer says it is the virus as well as other diseases that is having an impact of the workforce. An issue that echoes with Peace Harbor CAO Jason Hawkins. Hawkins says they have been impacted by the pandemic and continue to adjust and find solutions.
FLORENCE, OR
klcc.org

Eugene’s Downtown Riverfront Park festival is a crowd pleaser

Eugene’s Downtown Riverfront Park is hosting a free fan festival during the World Athletics Championships. There’s a big screen to watch the live action, food, performances, a kids area and more. KLCC heard from some people at the park this week. “My name is Jaden Salama and I’m...
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

Sorry, but the Cox Creek bridge again

I blew it in the video on the Cox Creek railroad bridge replacement that was featured in the story that ran here on July 18, before I killed it. As you can see, the timber trestle across the creek and path is still very much in place, contrary to what I said on that video and in the text.
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Woman frustrated after shoulder replacement surgery canceled

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - One local woman is sharing her frustrations after her shoulder replacement surgery was canceled at the last minute. The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said five days before shoulder replacement surgery, she received a call from the hospital, saying the surgery was being postponed indefinitely. She...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Changes coming for those riding with Benton Area Transit

BENTON COUNTY, Ore.- Have you noticed anything new driving around in Benton County lately?. Benton Area Transit is planning to replace some of the older buses. B.A.T. is getting a $1.5 million grant for the replacement. Officials said it's going to cost roughly $240,000 per bus, and they're hoping to...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Effort underway to change Lane County to "Kalapuya County"

A campaign is underway to rename Lane County in honor of the region’s original Indigenous inhabitants. Currently, the county’s namesake is Joseph Lane, Oregon’s first territorial governor. Critics have said his pro-slavery sentiments and actions against Native Americans doesn’t jibe with today’s values. Following up...
LANE COUNTY, OR

