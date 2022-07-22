Businesses in downtown San Diego boom from Comic-Con tourism

In this post, I’ll break down SeaWorld’s All-Day Dining plan and help you figure out if it’s the right plan for you. I’ll discuss the pros and cons of the All-Day Dining plan, share some menu highlights, and give you all the info that you need to know to get your money’s worth. This post will specifically focus on SeaWorld San Diego but the information is applicable to the other SeaWorld locations throughout the U.S. as well, including San Antonio and Orlando. But keep in mind that the details do vary from park to park so make sure to read all the fine print before adding any additional upgrades or meal plans to your ticket.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO