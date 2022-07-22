ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Businesses in downtown San Diego boom from Comic-Con tourism

kusi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sweet Things Frozen Yogurt, sits in the perfect little...

www.kusi.com

Den of Geek

San Diego’s Weird History Makes SDCC a Lot Spookier

San Diego Comic-Con is the domain of weirdos. What began in a hotel basement in 1970 as the one-day Golden State Comic-Minicon grew to become SDCC in 1973 and then Comic-Con International: San Diego (CCI) in 1995. It is the Super Bowl of pop culture fandom. It is a place where 130,000 ticketed attendees—not counting thousands more who will make a pilgrimage to the city during the con—will arrive once more after a three-year hiatus to let their geek flags fly. And over the course of five days, San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter is the worldwide capital of weirdos.
travelnowsmart.com

The Best Natural Hot Springs and Hotels in San Diego

If you are looking for a great spa vacation in the southern Californian city, consider visiting one of the many natural hot springs and hotels located throughout the city. These spas and hotels offer a wide variety of experiences, from mud baths to outdoor showers. You can even camp at these hot springs if you’d like. But if you’re looking for something a little more luxurious, consider a trip to Glen Ivy Hot Springs, located in the middle of LA and Palm Springs. This spa offers 19 natural hot spring pools and classes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Rottentomatoes.com

2022 San Diego Comic-Con Cosplay Gallery

Comic-Con International: San Diego has returned to form with a live event and cosplayers have also returned in force — some with The Force. Have a look at what 2022 Comic-Con had to offer.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

The 10 tallest buildings in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Lights glittering on the bay, a drink at a rooftop bar, a stunning view from your airplane window: San Diego might have fewer skyscrapers than other major U.S. cities, but its skyline still makes a striking backdrop. In a region defined by sprawl, San Diego’s tallest...
SAN DIEGO, CA
travelexperta.com

Surfing in San Diego: Things You Need To Know Before Learning

California is among the most popular places to surf, and San Diego beaches attract several enthusiastic surfers from around the state every year. Those chasing the great waves often head to the Pacific or Black’s Beach. However, San Diego beaches are equally inviting to beginners seeking to learn. The year-round mild weather and consistent waves make surfing particularly enjoyable. You can also learn to surf with Everyday California if you require proper lessons from experts and a friendly group to interact with. Surfing in San Diego is among the popular places to surf. If you require proper lessons from experts and a friendly group to interact with.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

The Perfect Order: Inland Tavern

In an innocuous-looking restaurant, a culinary romp around the world awaits. The catch: It isn’t located Downtown or Little Italy or North Park. It’s in the emerging north. With flavors from Latin America and Asia and a little Southern cooking, the dishes at Inland Tavern in San Marcos...
SAN MARCOS, CA
extratv

Mansions & Millionaires: A Look at Park Hyatt Aviara

“Extra’s” Michael Corbett took a tour of Park Hyatt Aviara in Carlsbad, California!. The golf resort is a Southern California oasis with seven restaurants, so there are tons of options to choose from, like ceviche and steak. The hotel recently went through a $50-million renovation, too! You can...
CARLSBAD, CA
townandtourist.com

Best Time to Visit San Diego, CA ( Best Weather & Events)

San Diego is known around the world for its massive zoo, beautiful beaches, and unique culture. The idyllic weather and countless attractions make San Diego one of the most popular tourist destinations. So, what is the best time to visit San Diego?. The best time to visit San Diego is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
travelcodex.com

Is SeaWorld’s All Day Dining Plan Worth It?

In this post, I’ll break down SeaWorld’s All-Day Dining plan and help you figure out if it’s the right plan for you. I’ll discuss the pros and cons of the All-Day Dining plan, share some menu highlights, and give you all the info that you need to know to get your money’s worth. This post will specifically focus on SeaWorld San Diego but the information is applicable to the other SeaWorld locations throughout the U.S. as well, including San Antonio and Orlando. But keep in mind that the details do vary from park to park so make sure to read all the fine print before adding any additional upgrades or meal plans to your ticket.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CNET

Best Internet Providers in San Diego

Along with sunny beaches and a world-class zoo, San Diego is home to a growing population of roughly 1.4 million people. Almost all would benefit from a fast, reliable internet connection at home. Fortunately, the area boasts a decent number of options for getting online, including fiber, multiple cable providers and emerging alternatives like 5G internet.
SAN DIEGO, CA

