Emporia school board votes against closing school amidst staffing crisis

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Fair has a new 4-H King and Queen. Elizabeth Poling and Daniel Biggs were crowned winners in a ceremony Sunday afternoon during the fair. Elizabeth is with Auburn’s 4-H club while Daniel represents Indian Creek. The ceremony was emceed by 13NEWS’ Melissa Brunner.
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A group of international students from Estonia has begun sanctioned door-to-door sales in Emporia. The Lyon Co. Emergency Communications Center says in a Facebook post on July 23 that as of today, male students from Estonia will go door-to-door in residential areas. It noted that these students do have permission from the City to sell educational books for the next six weeks.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A section of 45th St. is planned to close for about two months tentatively starting on Tuesday for a mill and overlay project. The City of Topeka says 45th St. is to tentatively close on Tuesday, July 26, between Mondview and Misty Harbor as Sunflower Paving completes a mill and overlay project with some full-depth patching.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Children may not have known it when they arrived at the Shawnee County Fair on Friday morning at the Stormont Vail Events Centere, but they were about to get a science lesson. Only this one didn’t entail sitting behind a desk and looking into a book....
The teacher shortage is hitting Kansas hard, with 1,381 vacancies in the state as of spring 2022, according to the Kansas Department of Education. Emporia Public Schools has also been heavily affected, with over 70 open positions, according to numbers the district published Tuesday. The vacancies came after USD 253...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A super-heated day two of the Shawnee County Fair kicked off at Stormont Vail Event Center, with a dog show, a mad science show, watermelon feed and a bucket calf and beef cattle show. The bucket calf show features a number of contestants and one of...
Emporia Police officers say an unusual crash led to a hospital trip for a bicyclist Sunday afternoon. A car collided with the bike in the 1000 block of East 12th shortly before 1 pm. Police Sgt. Dominick Vortherms says the cyclist was on the south sidewalk when he fell off the bike. A passing car then hit the cyclist as he was falling off.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Improvements to the Gage Park train tracks will soon be in the works. On Thursday, July 21, the Shawnee Co. Commission approved a bid for nearly $129,000 for rail works track services to make repairs and improvements to the tracks, ties and culverts. It is unclear...
It only took one year away from education for Carolyn Davis to realize how much she missed having an impact on students’ lives. Even during the craziness of COVID and all the mask wearing that chased her away in the first place, it couldn’t deny the fact that she missed helping kids achieve success as they pursue their dreams.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two new businesses are ready for customers in Topeka’s Westboro neighborhood. Salut Wine and Cocktail Lounge is now serving in the Westboro Mart at 3115 SW Huntoon St. Ownership says they just wanted to give people a quiet, relaxed spot to hang out in the area.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Before the kids head to the classroom, check a trip to the doctor’s office off your back to school list. Dr. Randy Schumacher, a pediatrician with Stormont Vail Health in Topeka, says the annual visits serve several purposes. “I think when we look at the...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army’s Back to School Bash will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2, with free hygiene bags, haircuts and immunizations available. For the sixth year in a row, The Salvation Army of Topeka says it will ensure students receive a personal hygiene bag for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. Through a generous donation from BNSF Railway, students will get a set of personal hygiene items.
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan brewery is serving a new beer in collaboration with K-State football. The Manhattan Brewing Company announced it will now be serving “Condor the Magnificent.” The 8.3% double hazy IPA was brewed with the help of Conor Riley, K-State Football’s offensive line coach.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car show was held in Topeka on Saturday to raise money for a motorcyclist who was recently involved in a crash. The second annual Summerfest Auto Show featured just about every type of classic or vintage car, truck, and motorcycle you could imagine. The car...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a man from Nebraska ran a red light and hit his vehicle. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that just before 5:40 p.m. on Friday, July 22, officials were called to the Highway 24 and Kansas Ave. intersection with reports of a crash.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Disabled and Proud Foundation of Kansas collaborated with Kansas Miss Amazing to present the Inaugural Disabled and Proud Parade of Kansas on Saturday in Downtown Topeka. It’s the first parade of its kind in the state of Kansas, spearheaded by founder Kirstianna Guerrero, who also...
Stormont Vail Health is proud to announce that Ryan Vonderhorst, M.D., has joined the team to practice as a family medicine provider, located at Cotton O’Neil Manhattan, 1133 College Ave., Manhattan, Kan., 66502. Dr. Vonderhorst grew up in a small town, north of Seattle, called Arlington. He enjoyed exploring...
Peter Pan Park is dealing with a fish kill heading into the weekend. The city of Emporia announced the presence of dead fish as part of a social media post Friday. The city has not yet announced the number or kinds of fish affected. The city says the Kansas Department...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time since 2001, the Kansas Shrine Bowl has ended in a tie. Sedwick product Lance Hoffsommer put the West All-Stars on the board with a 20 yard touchdown to make it 7-0, the only touchdown in the half for both teams. East All-Star...
