Emporia, KS

Emporia school board votes against closing school amidst staffing crisis

WIBW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvergy Plaza host Envista's Eats & Beats...

www.wibw.com

WIBW

4-H King and Queen crowned at Shawnee County Fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Fair has a new 4-H King and Queen. Elizabeth Poling and Daniel Biggs were crowned winners in a ceremony Sunday afternoon during the fair. Elizabeth is with Auburn’s 4-H club while Daniel represents Indian Creek. The ceremony was emceed by 13NEWS’ Melissa Brunner.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Estonian students begin door-to-door book sales in Emporia

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A group of international students from Estonia has begun sanctioned door-to-door sales in Emporia. The Lyon Co. Emergency Communications Center says in a Facebook post on July 23 that as of today, male students from Estonia will go door-to-door in residential areas. It noted that these students do have permission from the City to sell educational books for the next six weeks.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Section of 45th St. to close for two months for mill, overlay project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A section of 45th St. is planned to close for about two months tentatively starting on Tuesday for a mill and overlay project. The City of Topeka says 45th St. is to tentatively close on Tuesday, July 26, between Mondview and Misty Harbor as Sunflower Paving completes a mill and overlay project with some full-depth patching.
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia, KS
Emporia, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Former USD 253 educators explain decisions to resign

The teacher shortage is hitting Kansas hard, with 1,381 vacancies in the state as of spring 2022, according to the Kansas Department of Education. Emporia Public Schools has also been heavily affected, with over 70 open positions, according to numbers the district published Tuesday. The vacancies came after USD 253...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Bucket calf show kicks off at Shawnee County Fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A super-heated day two of the Shawnee County Fair kicked off at Stormont Vail Event Center, with a dog show, a mad science show, watermelon feed and a bucket calf and beef cattle show. The bucket calf show features a number of contestants and one of...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Unusual crash in east Emporia sends cyclist to Newman Regional Health

Emporia Police officers say an unusual crash led to a hospital trip for a bicyclist Sunday afternoon. A car collided with the bike in the 1000 block of East 12th shortly before 1 pm. Police Sgt. Dominick Vortherms says the cyclist was on the south sidewalk when he fell off the bike. A passing car then hit the cyclist as he was falling off.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Improvements to soon be made on Gage Park mini-train tracks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Improvements to the Gage Park train tracks will soon be in the works. On Thursday, July 21, the Shawnee Co. Commission approved a bid for nearly $129,000 for rail works track services to make repairs and improvements to the tracks, ties and culverts. It is unclear...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Legendary Olpe coach hired as counselor at Madison

It only took one year away from education for Carolyn Davis to realize how much she missed having an impact on students’ lives. Even during the craziness of COVID and all the mask wearing that chased her away in the first place, it couldn’t deny the fact that she missed helping kids achieve success as they pursue their dreams.
MADISON, KS
WIBW

Topeka Chamber and Partnership roll out Chamber Blue health plan

TOPEKA (WIBW) -- Is your Topeka small business nterested in obtaining health insurance for your business through Chamber Blue of Kansas? The Topeka Chamber and Greater Topeka Partnership encourage you to take the survey below before it’s too late! Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Kansas and local chambers across the state have created Chamber Blue of Kansas to offer businesses access to health-insurance savings typically associated with large-group medical coverage.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Back-to-school physical sets stage for classroom success

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Before the kids head to the classroom, check a trip to the doctor’s office off your back to school list. Dr. Randy Schumacher, a pediatrician with Stormont Vail Health in Topeka, says the annual visits serve several purposes. “I think when we look at the...
TOPEKA, KS
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WIBW

Free hygiene bags, haircuts, immunizations available at Back to School Bash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army’s Back to School Bash will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2, with free hygiene bags, haircuts and immunizations available. For the sixth year in a row, The Salvation Army of Topeka says it will ensure students receive a personal hygiene bag for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. Through a generous donation from BNSF Railway, students will get a set of personal hygiene items.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

K-State coach works with brewery to create beer

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan brewery is serving a new beer in collaboration with K-State football. The Manhattan Brewing Company announced it will now be serving “Condor the Magnificent.” The 8.3% double hazy IPA was brewed with the help of Conor Riley, K-State Football’s offensive line coach.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Second annual Summerfest Auto Show held in north Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car show was held in Topeka on Saturday to raise money for a motorcyclist who was recently involved in a crash. The second annual Summerfest Auto Show featured just about every type of classic or vintage car, truck, and motorcycle you could imagine. The car...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man taken to hospital after Nebraskan runs red light causing collision

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a man from Nebraska ran a red light and hit his vehicle. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that just before 5:40 p.m. on Friday, July 22, officials were called to the Highway 24 and Kansas Ave. intersection with reports of a crash.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Fish kill noted at Peter Pan Park

Peter Pan Park is dealing with a fish kill heading into the weekend. The city of Emporia announced the presence of dead fish as part of a social media post Friday. The city has not yet announced the number or kinds of fish affected. The city says the Kansas Department...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

49th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl ends in a tie

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time since 2001, the Kansas Shrine Bowl has ended in a tie. Sedwick product Lance Hoffsommer put the West All-Stars on the board with a 20 yard touchdown to make it 7-0, the only touchdown in the half for both teams. East All-Star...
TOPEKA, KS

