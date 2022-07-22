ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

TX WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

 2 days ago

WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 21, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1015...

1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
SFGate

NY WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 24, 2022. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT. FOR EASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTY... At 724 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line. extending from 8 miles southwest of Woodland Valley Campground to. Monticello to near...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Dangerous Severe Weather Event Expected on Saturday in Midwest US

A potentially dangerous severe weather event is expected to occur on Saturday in the US midwest, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. As oppressive heat baked the southern Plains and East Coast, severe thunderstorm activity has been patchy lately. However, AccuWeather meteorologists say a noticeable shift in that pattern is projected by Saturday.
WISCONSIN STATE
NY Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 24, 2022. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 498. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 498 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT. FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS. NY. . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE. ALBANY ALLEGANY BROOME. CATTARAUGUS CAYUGA CHAUTAUQUA.
NORMAN, OK
People

44 People Found Following Flash Flooding in Southwest Virginia

More than 40 missing residents have been found after severe storms damaged or destroyed over 100 homes in southwest Virginia. From Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, heavy rain fell across Buchanan County in the southwestern part of the state, the Virginia Office of Emergency Management said in a statement. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Daily South

Homes, Bridges Swept Away by Flash Flooding in Rural Southwest Virginia

Everyone is now accounted for in Buchanan County, Virginia, after a severe storm struck Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and flooding. As much as seven inches of rain fell in just a few hours causing extensive damage to more than 100 homes and washing out roadways in the rural area near the Kentucky and West Virginia borders.
VIRGINIA STATE
Plains, Midwest, Southeast storms bring flash flooding risk

Strong-to-severe storms will bring the risk of hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes for parts of the northern Plains, Midwest and Southeast. The Gulf Coast states could also see flash flooding, as an area of low pressure off the coast and a frontal boundary interact and enhance the chance for heavy rain.
ENVIRONMENT
Sunday storms will potentially cause some flash flooding

Get ready for an active Sunday afternoon and evening in Colorado when it comes to the weather. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected with the potential to see flash flooding. In past days the threat was confined mostly to burn scars but today the threat includes several areas from the mountains to the plains.Storms will have the potential to drop two or more inches of rain over a relatively short period of time on Sunday. The threat is highest between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. for most areas. The National Weather Service has placed several areas on alert. Even if...
COLORADO STATE
Dangerous heat continues for millions of Americans

Oppressive and dangerous heat will continue to threaten millions of Americans across the U.S. According to FOX Weather, 77 million people were under heat alerts to start the weekend. Mid-summer heat is expanding eastward, with new daily record high temperatures projected to be set, according to the National Weather Service...
ENVIRONMENT
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR. STRONG WINDS, DRY FUELS, AND LOWERED HUMIDITIES FOR FIRE WEATHER. The Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire at 10 PM PDT. this evening. Winds have decreased while humidity will continue. to...
HANFORD, CA
Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds

For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
ENVIRONMENT
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 14:07:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Elevated Water Levels Continue on the Tanana River The Tanana River continues to run near bankfull at some locations between Tok and Manley Hot Springs. Water levels on the Tanana River are expected to remain high through the week with gradual receding waters this weekend. Expect many gravel bars to remain underwater, with increased debris moving downriver. No significant flooding is anticipated. For the latest river conditions go to www.weather.gov/aprfc.
ENVIRONMENT
UK weather: Thunderstorm warning issued as heavy rain set to soak England

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Friday as forecasters fear lightning strikes and flooding may cause transport delays. The downpour comes just days after the UK recorded the hottest temperature in history on Tuesday, as the mercury exceeded 40C for the first time.The extreme heat resulted in a series of devastating wildfires across England, while firefighters said it was the busiest day since WW2. Now the UK has moved on from the rare "danger to life" red warning, but parts of England and Wales are under a yellow warning for thunderstorms. These areas include Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, Somerset,...
ENVIRONMENT
Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
ENVIRONMENT

