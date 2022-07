CHICAGO (CBS) – Oak Park police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Saturday night. The shooting happened in the 100 block of Lake Street around 10:45 p.m. Officers responded to calls of shots fired on Lake Street and Lombard Avenue. Upon arrival, they found an unresponsive man face down near his vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen, according to police.

OAK PARK, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO