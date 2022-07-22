Opinion: Water conservation is a demoralizing exercise
2 days ago
As our water crisis wears on, our household is demoralized. My wife asks, “Why should we conserve? They’re just going to take it to build more.” My sentiments exactly. A May 31 Los Angeles Times article noted “state leaders” are planning on a lot more development, particularly in major urban areas,...
With a megadrought draining water reserves in the West, states are looking for alternatives to handle water rights, many of which were set more than 100 years ago when water supplies were far more abundant.
A BIG thank you is going out to thousands of childcare workers in the form of $2,000. Utah Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson announced childcare workers may be eligible for the Youth and Early Care Workforce Bonus. This one-time $2,000 direct payment is being offered to over 12,000 employees who were...
Missouri Governor Mike Parson on Thursday declared a drought alert as state agencies respond to an expanding drought that he said could lead to financial ruin for farm families. Parson, who is a farmer, said at a news conference that 53 counties, largely in southern Missouri, were experiencing drought conditions that are moving into central regions of the state.
California is counting on its woods to help lower the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere that warms the globe. However, a recent study from the University of California, Irvine, indicated that trees in California's mountain ranges and open spaces are dying from wildfires and other pressures - and fewer new trees are filling the void.
View of a family farm in the morningBertsz from PixabayToday the US House Committee on Oversight and Reform is meeting to discuss the role of farmers and ranchers in regenerative agriculture practices, with the stance that they are of essential importance to address issues of climate change and increasing food production needs. Climate change is a core threat to the country’s food supply in a variety of ways, as extreme weather events, pests, and water scarcity all detrimentally impact crop yields and can turn farmland unusable by farmers. The emphasis at the meeting of the Committee on implementing greater regenerative agriculture practices in the country, whether they be as simple as rotating crops or other steps to improve soil fertility, shows that the Federal government takes these concerns very seriously.
American farmers are bracing for a rough summer of excessive heat, which has plagued the nation and the rest of the world, and strained their crops and animals just in time for the global grain shortage. With temperatures in the 90s and even topping 100 in some places, U.S. farms...
Organic farming is often viewed as more friendly to the environment as compared to traditional farming when it comes to the system of food production. One of the greatest challenges of our time is to produce enough food to ensure adequate nutrition for the expanding global population without destroying the planet. By 2050, the population of the world is expected to be close to 10 billion, yet more than 811 million people still go to bed hungry every night.
This story was originally published by Arizona Luminaria. When Aishah Lurry makes a bouquet of fresh, desert-grown flowers for you, she wants it to look a little wild, like you just ran out back and picked it yourself. Because that’s exactly what she did. In the warmth of a...
Imagine an undisturbed forest floor. Below a canopy of giant trees, a matrix of fallen leaves and dead tree trunks slowly decomposes. Over the centuries, that organic matter breaks down and enters the soil, supporting a rich web of life under the surface. “There are billions of organisms in one...
Scorching temperatures this past week have put swaths of the U.S., especially in the South and West, under excessive-heat warnings and advisories. The hot weather is hitting during an important period of the Midwest crop-growing season, analysts said, and just as some commodity prices ease amid concerns about global food supplies.
Larger organic farms operate more like conventional farms and use fewer sustainable practices than smaller organic farms, according to a new study that also provides insight into how to increase adoption of sustainable practices. "We wanted to look at how the practices differ between small-scale organic farms like the ones...
Politicians have a complicated relationship with science. When they think the evidence comports with their political goals, they love scientists and the work that they do. However, when their ideology clashes with the data, our representatives twist themselves in knots to avoid conforming their views to the facts. Case in point, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted the following comments about regenerative agriculture on July 20:
The migratory monarch butterfly (Danaus plexippus plexippus) was added to the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species this week. Categorized as Endangered, these insects have just a Critically Endangered classification to pass before being considered Extinct. With the addition of the migratory monarch...
There are many factors that go into making your marijuana grow a success. Whether you plan to grow indoors or out, you will need a suitable environment for the plants. If you are a beginner grower, soil is probably the easiest option to choose. Otherwise, you may be interested in trying hydroponics, a method that involves growing the plants directly in water. Hydroponics is more complex than soil, but the results are very rewarding.
Budget: 1M – 5M Text description provided by the architects. The Nature and Wellbeing Centre appears through the trees when the visitors start walking towards the lakes. Situated along the main path, on the narrowest part of land between the two lakes, it provides a sense of gateway into the reserve whilst it inserts softly into the topography and forest.
Researchers have identified a specific bacterial microbe that, when fed to honey bee larvae, can reduce the effects of nutritional stress on developing bees—one of the leading causes of honey bee decline. Humans rely on honey bees for food security. Because they will pollinate almost anything, honey bees are...
