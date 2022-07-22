ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, CA

Opinion: When an easement isn’t just an easement

Recently the Democratic Club of Claremont issued a resolution in support of Larkin Place and sent it to our city council members and the COURIER, which published it in its June 10, 2022 issue. Since then, the council voted on a vehicular access easement for Larkin Place. Our club...

danapointtimes.com

Construction to Begin on Dana Point Marina

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
DANA POINT, CA
2urbangirls.com

CA is asking for rent relief back from landlords, tenants

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Bee is reporting that the state is asking for some landlords and tenants to return rent relief payments they may have obtained fraudulently. California is demanding that thousands of tenants and landlords who were approved for emergency rental assistance during the pandemic return the money — often months after it has been spent — sometimes for vague or unspecified reasons.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS LA

Pasadena Councilmember John J. Kennedy dies

On Thursday, the city of Pasadena announced the death of Councilmember John J. Kennedy. "While we are all deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our friend and college, John Kennedy, we should always remember and celebrate his many accomplishments and contribution to our city and beyond," Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo said in a statement. Kennedy represented Pasadena's District 3 since 2013, served on the city's Finance Committee and was the chair of the Public Safety Committee. He was also a representative for the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority. Born and raised in Pasadena, Kennedy attended Blair High School and was the youngest president of the city's branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. "John Kennedy loved Pasadena and the people of Pasadena. He worked hard every day to make Pasadena a better place for everyone. He dedicated himself to helping others, and we are all better off because of his efforts. his was a life well-lived."The flags at all of the city's facilities were lowered to half-staff in remembrance of the council member.  The city did not release the cause of his death nor his age. 
PASADENA, CA
californiaglobe.com

LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer Faces Conflict of Interest Allegations

One week before an indoor mask mandate is likely to be reinstated in LA County due to reports of rising new cases and hospitalizations of COVID-19, new allegations that Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer used a study co-authored by her daughter without disclosing potential conflicts of interest has arisen, adding more public anger to an already controversial move.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
southocbeaches.com

Orange County Farmers Market Guide Sunday July 24 2022

Orange County Farmers Markets Sunday July 24 2022. Orange County California has multiple Farmers Markets on Sundays in 2022!. Live Music (At Select Locations) Crafts (At Select Locations) Food Trucks ( At Select Locations) Orange County Sunday Farmers Markets. Market is open at 9:00am-1:00pm. Market is located on Del Mar...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
californiaexaminer.net

The Big Rent Increase in California Next Month

Hello from the Essential California newsletter, and happy Thursday! Thursday, July 21, is today. I’m Liam Dillon, and I cover housing affordability as a metro reporter. I have some information you can use this morning about housing. Tenants all over California may have already gotten a notice that says...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/22/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 4,278 new reported cases. Since July 14, hospitalizations increased by 19%, with 249 and 35 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 14 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 4,864 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KCET

Can Desalination Be a Solution for Drought in SoCal?

California is currently suffering through its worst drought in over 1,200 years, a fact painfully illustrated by a hot, dry summer, nearly empty reservoirs, and a historically diminished Colorado River. New water restrictions have gone into effect across the state. As California scrambles to conserve water, desalination plants, facilities that use reverse osmosis filters to purify seawater and transform it into drinking water, have increasingly become part of the discussion.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Nonprofit Offers Free Back-to-School Supplies for Orange County Families

An Orange County nonprofit is helping families save money this back-to-school season by giving away free school supplies for any school-aged child who receives a physical examination. With inflation, parents are planning to spend $661 per child, on average, this upcoming school year — an increase of 8% from last...
PLANetizen

L.A.’s 6th Street Bridge Bike Lane Disappoints

“The brand-new 6th Street Bridge over the L.A. River, connecting Boyle Heights to the Arts District, was supposed to be a symbol of the city’s move away from a car-centric past and toward a future of more pedestrians and cyclists. It had been open for about a week before drivers plowed into not just one bike lane but both of them simultaneously,” writes Alissa Walker in Curbed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

More Than 600 Southern California Grocery Store Pharmacists Authorize Strike

LOS ANGELES – More than 600 pharmacists and pharmacy workers at Ralphs, Vons, Albertsons and Pavilions stores in Southern California could walk out following an “overwhelming” membership vote to authorize union leadership to call for a strike. No dates have been set for a strike and negotiations...
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

LA schools promote 'Queer All School Year' calendar, documents show

The Los Angeles Unified School District offers schools and teachers a "Queer All School Year" calendar that provides a blueprint for promoting LGBT pride throughout the year. Documents from the Los Angeles Unified School District Human Relations, Diversity, and Equity office contain a month-by-month plan for schools to promote gay and transgender ideology to students in different ways.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

Your dogs and cats need a license. Here’s how to get a free one.

The City of West Hollywood is getting the word out about the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) Pet Licensing amnesty program. To provide an opportunity for pet owners to economically renew their pet licenses, the DACC is waiving late fees for renewed or new licenses when purchased between August 1, 2022 and October 31, 2022.

