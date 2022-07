AUSTINTOWN OH- The Brooklyn Bonnie Bees and the Ohio Longhorn-Lally faced off on Friday in the 16U NABF World Series. A very tight matchup with no scoring from either side going into the bottom of the sixth, the Longhorns squeezed out a single run to take the lead and ultimately take the victory, 1-0.

BROOKLYN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO