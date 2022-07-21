ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maxatawny Township, PA

Roadwork to begin on PA 737 in Maxatawny and Greenwich Townships

By Berks Weekly
Berks Weekly
Berks Weekly
 4 days ago
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Thursday work is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 25th on a project to improve PA 737 between Eagle Point Road and...

Maxatawny Township, PA
Pennsylvania Cars
Pennsylvania Traffic
Pennsylvania Government
Berks Weekly

Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.

