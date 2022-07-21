Roadwork to begin on PA 737 in Maxatawny and Greenwich Townships

On Monday, July 11, House Bill 2464 was approved, providing support and legal standing for crime victims. House Bill 2464, otherwise known as Marsey's law, is intended to give victims of crime a legal standing in court. It is intended to update victim compensation, provide victims notice of events in the judicial process, and enhance victim confidentiality for domestic and sexual violence crimes, amongst other benefits. House Bill 2464 was signed in House on July 7, Signed in Senate on July 7, presented to the Governor on July 8, and approved by the Governor on July 11.
