On Tuesday, two local Texas news outlets, the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE, published a 77-minute video of the May 24 Robb Elementary school shooting in Uvalde. The footage, which someone inside the official investigation leaked to the press, came from a combination of cameras: one was mounted on a nearby funeral home, one is a police body cam. But by far the bulk of the footage is from a school surveillance camera, mounted in the hallway that led to the classrooms where the gunman killed 19 kids and 2 teachers.

UVALDE, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO