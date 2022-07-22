'I consider myself lucky': Cary cyclist seriously injured in hit and run speaks to ABC11

EMBED <> More Videos Cary cyclist seriously injured in hit and run speaks to ABC11

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The search continues for two drivers who hit cyclists in the Triangle and took off.

One incident happened in Cary this week when Todd Jordan was on his normal route into Downtown Cary Tuesday night.

"I consider myself lucky, considering how hard the vehicle hit and the speed at which I think he was traveling, it could've been far worse," he said.

Jordan had both his arms on the handle bars so the initial impact was to his left hip and butt. Then came the pain on his elbow.

He was able to call paramedics and they took him to Wake Med Cary, where is still recuperating with a broken pelvis and a fracture in his lower back.

"My concern is for the cycling community and safety and for those who try and ride and try and exercise and enjoy that hobby," Jordan said.

His accident comes just ten days after a violent collision on Guess Road in Durham.

A ghost bike is there now and marking the spot where police say Matthew Simpson lost his life when a driver hit him and never stopped.

Investigators are still looking for Omari Newsome. Officials say he was last seen pulling a bike out of the car's front end.

Officers say Newsome was driving a 2011-2014 Volkswagen Jetta with possible damage to the front right grill and top right portion of the windshield.

"I hope this is a reminder to all of us," Jordan said. "We need to pay attention and respect each other and cyclists need to do the same. I hope the person if they're listening, that they just do the right thing and turn themselves in."