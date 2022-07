STRUTHERS OH- There we’re no issues for the Astro Falcons on Friday night as they smashed North Coast Select 13-2. Ben Slanker proved too much for the North Coast pitching staff. He was never retired going 2-2 with 2 walks, 2 runs scored, and 2 RBI. David Kessler went 2-3 with a run scored, a walk, and a pair of RBI. Tyler Armstrong also collected a pair of RBI. Joe Roth anchored the lineup by going 2-4 with a run scored, and a RBI. Gavin Miller also got himself a RBI going 1-2. He also scored 3 runs and walked twice.

STRUTHERS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO