Princeton, KY

Emma Talley with solid start to Evian Championship

By Adam Wells
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePADUCAH, KY -- Princeton, KY native Emma Talley got off to a solid start at this years Evian Championship in Evian-Les-Bains,...

Lyon County Falls to Owensboro in Semi-State Finale

Lyon County Post 68 saw its season come to an end Friday night in the finale of the Kentucky American Legion West Semi-State Tournament in Mortons Gap. Owensboro Post 9 used a four-run second inning to break a 3-3 tie and went on to claim a 12-8 victory over Lyon County in the deciding game of the event.
LYON COUNTY, KY
Hood, Racers welcoming traditional offseason

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - The 2022 football season will mark the third year for Murray State football coach Dean Hood. But for Hood, this offseason has been the most important. Hood has coached through a tumultuous couple years with the Racers.
FRANKLIN, TN
UK Grain Field Day moved from Princeton to Elizabethtown

This year's University of Kentucky Grain Field Day will be held on Tuesday, but not in Princeton. The UK Research and Education Center in Princeton took a direct hit from the massive December tornado, and is still a long way from recovery. The $30 million facility that just opened in 2019 lost 49 of its 58 buildings, and most of its ongoing research had to be put on hold.
PRINCETON, KY
Local golfer with autism breaking barriers

CALVERT CITY, Ky. - The game of golf runs deep in the Engler family. “It’s just something that’s always been in the family, and it’s been like second nature to all of us,” said Brock Engler. It’s a tradition that’s being carried on through Brock's son,...
CALVERT CITY, KY
Severe drought shriveling corn for some western Ky. farmers

Some farmers in far western Kentucky are continuing to deal with a drought that could ruin some corn yields later in the year. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows much of the region from Fulton County to Christian County in a severe drought that’s only worsened throughout this summer. University of Kentucky Extension Professor Chad Lee – who specializes in studying corn, soybeans and small grains – said how fortunate some farmers have been depends on how much rainfall their county has had.
FULTON COUNTY, KY
Online obituaries July 22, 2022

Robert Benton ‘Ben’ Armstrong Jr. Robert Benton “Ben” Armstrong Jr., age 80 of Murray, KY, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at his home. He was born August 25, 1941, in Marietta, OH, to the late Robert B. Armstrong, Sr., and Elizabeth Martin Armstrong. Ben...
MURRAY, KY
Paducah native graduates from Defense Comptroller Program

On Friday, Paducah native Captain Chaplain Joseph “Stoney” Douthitt graduated from the Defense Comptroller Program of Syracuse University. The intensive program will grant Douthitt a Master’s in Business Administration from the Whitman School of Management and both an Executive Master’s in Public Administration and a Certificate in Conflict Resolution from the Maxwell School of Public Administration.
PADUCAH, KY
Winn, Brown to compete for starting QB job

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - There's high expectations for UT Martin's football team this fall. The Skyhawks were picked to finish first in the OVC this season. But there are still some important questions to answer before the season begins. Most importantly, who will be the starter at quarterback. The Skyhawks return...
MARTIN, TN
Leonard named Director of Athletics at Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Tim Leonard will become the 16th full-time director of intercollegiate athletics at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. A 30-year veteran of athletic administration, Leonard most recently served for eight years (2013-21) as director of athletics at Towson University of the Colonial Athletic Association. He led a department of 19 intercollegiate sports and oversaw a $25 million budget.
CARBONDALE, IL
SIU announces new athletic director

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale has a new athletic director. SIU announced Friday morning, July 22 they have hired former Towson Athletic Director Tim Leonard to be the university’s new Athletic Director. He starts leading the department on Monday, August 1. Leonard, a 30-year veteran of...
CARBONDALE, IL
Construction on Hanson Elementary expected to last 6 more months

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County School Board says the completion of the new Hanson Elementary School building is still about six months away. Officials say due to weather, the progress has been pushed back, but they say they hope to see it ready by the middle of the 2022-2023 school year.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
Photos – 2022 Trigg County Farm Tour

The Trigg County Farm Tour Friday, July 22, featured stops at the Humphries Farm, the Joe and Pat Rogers Farm, and the farm of Dwight and Sharon Wolfe. Tour participants learned about beef cattle, dark tobacco, row crops, strawberries, and tomatoes at the Humphries Farm. During the stop at Joe and Pat Rogers Farm tour participants learned about Joe and Pat’s passion for their farm, how they grew the farm from a dream to what it is today, and what they enjoy about the agriculture life. The final tour stop featured a visit with Dwight and Sharon Wolfe who spent their careers working in agribusiness. Both talked their passion for the people of agriculture, the row crop operation that is now managed by Isom Brothers, and Dwight even shared the story the pond in front of their house.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Odom joins Jackson Purchase Medical Center

Jackson Purchase Medical Center (JPMC) today announced that Dr. Marty Odom, board-certified internist, has joined its staff and will be offering primary care services to patients in Mayfield and the surrounding region. Odom, a Mayfield native, joins JPMC after nearly 20 years practicing medicine in Tampa, Florida. “We are beyond...
MAYFIELD, KY
Colleagues, Friends, Family Mourn Loss of Long-Time Attorney

PARIS (July 16) – William R. Neese of Paris, who won distinction as an attorney and businessman in Tennessee and beyond, and whose charitable efforts elevated many of his neighbors, has died. “Henry County and the State of Tennessee have lost an extraordinary leader and caring servant and steward...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
Gov. Beshear to visit Holy Land, missing Fancy Farm Picnic

FANCY FARM, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear will not be attending this year's St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic, the governor announced Friday, because he and his wife will be out of the county. In a tweet posted to his personal Twitter account, Beshear said he and first lady Britainy...
FANCY FARM, KY
Local livestock farmers work to cope with extreme heat

LA CENTER, KY — We can expect hot and dry weather through the weekend, which is likely not what our local farmers want to hear. It’s not only crops that could be affected, but livestock as well. Debby Dulworth, co-owner of Dogwood Farm in La Center, says they...
LA CENTER, KY
Forever Home Friday: Tank, Kora, and Bella

PADUCAH — Tank, Kora, and Bella are in desperate need of a forever home, or a foster. Tank is a 3-year-old male, Kora is a three-year-old female, and Bella is a one-year-old female. The McCracken County Humane Society says they're all fixed, up-to-date on vaccinations, and are on flea and tick prevention medication.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Inspection will restrict lanes on Eggners Ferry Bridge

Crews from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be inspecting the Eggners Ferry Bridge beginning Tuesday. Inspectors will be utilizing what they call a UBIV, or Under Bridge Inspection Vehicle. That will require the westbound lanes to be blocked off, with two-way traffic in the eastbound lanes. Setup will begin on...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY

