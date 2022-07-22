ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Around 1,300 cars set off new downtown Knoxville noise cameras so far

WBIR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn February, the city installed a...

www.wbir.com

wvlt.tv

Arson investigation after deadly house fire

The Kodak man hit a vehicle while being pursued by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. The caller can sound legitimate and claims to be an authority. Salvation Army collects school supply donations for those in need. Updated: 16 hours ago. The Salvation Army of Sevierville collected school supply donations...
KODAK, TN
wvlt.tv

Officials give details of Morristown Regional Airport operation

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are finally some answers about a joint Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Drug Enforcement Agency operation that took place at the Morristown Regional Airport. While not everything is clear, a DEA official was able to shed a little light on the situation. WVLT News originally...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

Billiards & Brews busted by state agents, citations issued

A West Knoxville bar has come under scrutiny again for allegedly violating city code for the storage of alcoholic beverages for resale without a valid permit. A search warrant was executed this week and citations were issued by state agents after they were served alcohol at the bar.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Several people get stuck at Knoxville apartment complex after severe flooding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wednesday’s downpour of rain left several people stuck at the University Walk apartment complex in Fort Sanders near downtown Knoxville. Reilly Swanson, who lives at the apartment complex, said she had never seen high flooding in the area while living there. Swanson said the water was so high that she had to call for a ride to get to work.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Road closures coming to Sevier County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is bringing awareness to the upcoming road construction that will effect traffic on Monday, July 25. One lane will be closed in at the intersection of Chapman Highway (State Route 71/US 441) and Pleasant Hill Road in Sevier County. TDOT...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Explosion reported at Sevierville manufacturing plant

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There was an explosion Thursday afternoon at a manufacturing plant near the Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport, responders on the scene told WVLT News. The explosion happened at Johnson Matthey Catalysts, located at 1246 Airport Road, officials said. They also told WVLT News that the company had...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WBIR

THP: Man dead after crashing during motorcycle chase

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a man is dead after a motorcycle crash following a chase. THP said the crash happened Saturday evening around 7:08 p.m. According to the report, the Sevier County Sheriff's Office chased 32-year-old Zachary Gorman of Kodak while he was on...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

THP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing during Sevier Co. police chase

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A motorcyclist died after crashing into a vehicle while being pursued by Sevier County authorities Saturday evening, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. Zachary Gorman, 32, of Kodak, was traveling northbound on Veterans Parkway while being pursued by Sevier County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

One dead following motorcycle crash in Roane County

The Salvation Army of Sevierville collected school supply donations on Saturday at Walmart for its Fill the Bus initiative. Union County authorities searching for runaway girl. The sheriff’s office said the girl was last seen in Maynardville. Five horses nursed back to health by Horse Haven of Tennessee. Updated:...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Red sand found in sidewalk cracks in East Tennessee, here’s why

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Red sand has been popping up in sidewalk cracks across East Tennessee as a result of a project from a local human trafficking coalition. The Red Sand Project hosted by the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking aims to highlight human trafficking in the United States and occurs annually throughout the third week of July. Volunteers from across the nation gather together in cities and fill cracks of sidewalks with red sand, according to event officials.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Roane County

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a Kingston man died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday. John Day, 75, died after his motorcycle crashed into a Jeep near Renfro's gas station at 2972 River Road in Roane County around 4:00 p.m. THP said the Jeep was...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Homes evacuated due to flooding in Anderson County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said homes were being evacuated due to flooding early Thursday morning. Crews went door to door along Pop Hollow Road to get people to higher ground. This comes after heavy storms and rain in the area. This is a developing...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN

