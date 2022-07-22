ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Elvis Presley's Ex-Wife Priscilla Presley Defends Singer Against Past Racism Allegations

By Brenda Alexander
Popculture
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf it's one thing Priscilla Presley is going to do when it comes to her ex-husband Elvis, she's going to preserve his image and legacy. Despite the King of Rock N' Roll being beloved by fans worldwide, some insiders have accused him of being a racist and stealing Black artists music....

popculture.com

Comments / 7

Related
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Estate Is Now Worth an Insane Amount: See How Much

Cultural icon Elvis Presley‘s estate is now worth an insane amount of money, and just how much may shock you. The estate is worth around 1 billion dollars, according to a recent Billboard article. A number of factors contribute to this increase. This includes a new biopic, booming publishing valuations, and Elvis’ continued cultural cache. Elvis was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. His legacy continues to live on today.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Priscilla Presley
Person
Fats Domino
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Elvis
Person
Piers Morgan
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Clint Eastwood Wouldn’t Give Son Scott Eastwood a ‘Dime’

Looking at Scott Eastwood and his career, it’s easy to think that fame and fortune came easy for him. After all, he is the son of Hollywood royalty Clint Eastwood. Scott was born in California after his director father had an illicit affair with a former flight attendant. Although the actor lived with his mother, he moved in with his father in his teens. However, Clint wouldn’t give his son Scott a dime.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Casey Anthony: Life Since Daughter Caylee's Death Revealed

Casey Anthony is a name that will always spark controversy and attention in the media, all due to the outcome of her infamous murder case. Anthony has held tight to the idea that the story in court is her story, but others involved in the trial expressed regret for conclusions in her trial. Anthony maintains innocence and seems intent to tell her story at some point, but only in her terms. Before the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story. The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ex Wife#Racism
Daily Mail

Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'

Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Says She’d ‘Rather Kill a Dude’ Than Sing About How Much She Loves Him

During a recent podcast appearance, country star Carrie Underwood amusingly explained why she’d rather sing about killing her man than loving him. Fans of the country singer who know her career well will realize there aren’t many overly mushy love songs in her catalog. She leans towards the vengeful side of things when it comes to relationship-based tracks. For example, “Before He Cheats,” one of her biggest hits from 2005.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Gwyneth Paltrow Shock: Brad Pitt Drove Actress' Marriage With Brad Falchuk To Breaking Point? Iron Man Actress Admits She Loves Angelina Jolie & Jennifer Aniston's Ex

Gwyneth Paltrow is, undeniably, one of the most sought-after actresses of her generation. After her “conscious uncoupling” with Chris Martin almost a decade ago, the Iron Man actress is now married to American TV writer Brad Falchuk. The pair were introduced in 2014 on the set of the...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Susan Lucci, 75, Glows In Gorgeous Pink Gown At Daytime Emmys 3 Months After Death Of Husband

Susan Lucci paid tribute to her late husband Helmut Huber at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24. The iconic soap opera actress, 75, arrived at the Pasadena Convention Center to present the in memoriam segment of the gala and preceded it with an emotional speech about her partner of over 50 years, who passed away peacefully three months ago at the age of 84.
PASADENA, CA
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Ron Howard Could Barely Stomach Opie’s Ice Cream Scenes

There’s no doubt that Opie Taylor loved him some ice cream on The Andy Griffith Show and Ron Howard had to eat it. Or did he really do so? As a young child actor, Howard probably had a love for ice cream. After all, he’s playing a boy who is the son of Sheriff Andy Taylor, played by Andy Griffith. There can be a lot of perks when playing that role. One of them probably included a lot of ice cream. Yet would you believe that Howard had some trouble in those ice cream scenes? He did and had to really make us believe that ice cream was good.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey’s Feelings About Nick Cannon’s Newest Babies On The Way Revealed

Nick Cannon, 41, confirmed he is expecting his eighth child in January. It is also reported he is expecting his ninth, making it hard not to wonder what his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, 52, and the mother of his first two children, 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, thinks of his busy baby-making schedule. Fortunately, a source close to the Queen of Christmas filled HollywoodLife in on exactly that. “Mariah has been very tight-lipped when it comes to her feelings about Nick’s love life because she doesn’t even want to go there. Nick can do what Nick wants to do and as long as he is always there for Monroe and Moroccan, Mariah will continue to keep her opinion about his personal life to herself,” the source told HL EXCLUSIVELY, adding that Mariah moved on from their split “a long time ago.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy