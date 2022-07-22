North Terre Haute Little League ready for 12U State Tourney

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Even the hot temperatures, couldn't stop these Sycamores from cooking out!. The Indiana State Alumni Association held a ribeye cookout on Saturday!. It was over at Basler's Market in Terre Haute. It's in an effort to recruit more members to the association and connect with...
Class of 2024 forward Liam McNeeley is playing up a year on the Nike EYBL circuit, but you’d never know it by just watching him. A top-15 five-star prospect who will attend Montverde Academy for the upcoming year, McNeeley will end up as one of the more coveted national prospects in his class due to his combination of shooting ability and ball-handling to go with his strong 6-foot-7 frame, basketball savvy, and tough-minded approach to the game.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Pancake lovers will want to listen up to this. Here's an opportunity to eat all of the flapjacks you want, and for a good cause!. Ryan Luce State Farm is hosting an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast! You will also get your choice of bacon and sausage, and a beverage. It's this Saturday, July 30th from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Longhorn Steakhouse in Terre Haute.
Every coach tells every recruiting prospect they are a priority. But after arranging to have his entire staff front and center for T.J. Power’s game on Wednesday at the Peach Jam, IU basketball coach Mike Woodson could say it with a straight face. Again on Thursday IU had two...
Former Northview star and Indiana University pitcher Braydon Tucker has decided to use his final year of eligibility for college baseball somewhere else next season. Tucker announced on Friday he's transferred to Lipscomb University for the 2023 season.
Tar spot has been a headache for many Indiana corn growers over the past several years. However, there are reports that the hot, dry conditions this summer may have lowered the amount of damage that tar spot could have otherwise caused. “It’s been a yield robber for us,” says Brian...
LYONS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The annual Southeast Gassers Sam Jones Memorial will take the track this weekend at Wagler Motorsports Park in Lyons, Indiana. There are 62 cars in action as part of the Nostalgia Drag Racing series. Qualifying begins on Saturday at 1 pm and runs through around 9 pm. Rocky Platt drives the […]
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The first annual ‘Pints & Pups’ was held in Terre Haute on Saturday. The event took place in Fairbanks Park. Numerous vendors were setup for various services that could be given to the dogs. Some of these services include nail trimming, grooming and even heartworm testing. If you didn’t have […]
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sullivan city pool has been closed since 2017, but that all changed this weekend!. The city of Sullivan took a shot at reopening its pool and people poolside say it's been a success. The countdown is finally over. Sullivan pool wasted no more time and...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indianapolis Business Journal has revealed its first "Indiana 250 List." The list names 250 of Indiana's top business leaders. Greg Gibson was one of two Terre Haute businessmen named on the list. Gibson has led many projects in and around the Wabash Valley. He...
Vincennes University’s Business & Industry Industrial Maintenance training program completed training for Crane Army Ammunition Activity (CAAA) employees. CAAA’s mission is to safely receive, inspect, store, ship, renovate, demilitarize, and manufacture conventional ammunition, missiles, and related components to support Army and Joint Force readiness. The CAAA employees completed...
CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A summer full of reading has come to an end for one Wabash Valley group. The Clinton Public Library's reading program had a finale party on Saturday! It was over at Sportland Park in Clinton. There were 11 grand prizes given to the participants who read...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A dentist's office in Terre Haute celebrated its grand opening. Terre Haute Healthy Smiles introduced the business' renewed office at its grand opening. The office first opened in 2020 but eventually had to close again after it became too small for the business. The office...
After beating Wyoming in the First Four play-in matchup of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, Indiana basketball fell to 5-seeded St. Mary’s in the first round. Could this potentially equate to an Indiana championship run in the 2023 NCAA Tournament? We take a realistic approach as to what it takes to win a national championship in college basketball nowadays and how Indiana basketball could compete for a title in April.
It may feel like summer is flying by, but there’s still plenty of time to plan a last-minute day trip before school is back in session. We have a few ideas to help you make the most out of your summer vacation and add in some last-minute summer memories.
There were two semi crashes in Daviess County on Friday. Washington Crews were dispatched to an accident with injuries yesterday morning. The accident was reported at Highway 50 and East National Highway just after 9:00 am. Upon arrival, crews discovered a semi had flipped and the driver had to be extricated from the vehicle. An Air Evac unit was called to the scene. The extent of the driver’s injuries and the cause of the crash is unknown.
Join us each week as we visit Wabash Valley communities to learn what’s new and exciting. We’ll chat with leaders and businesses, while we Celebrate Summer!. Welcome to Lynn’s Pharmacy in Brazil, Indiana. It is a place where locals gather for an old-fashioned soda fountain treat, shop for at-home medical devices from oxygen to lift chairs, and order compound prescriptions and other medications in their pharmacy.
If I ask you to think about a cicada, what are the first five words that come to mind? While you ponder your answers, I'll give you mine. Most people would probably have similar answers as these, maybe in a different order, but most of us probably have the same thoughts about cicadas. A word that would NOT immediately come to mind is "beautiful."
