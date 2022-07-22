North Terre Haute Little League ready for 12U State Tourney

Class of 2024 forward Liam McNeeley is playing up a year on the Nike EYBL circuit, but you’d never know it by just watching him. A top-15 five-star prospect who will attend Montverde Academy for the upcoming year, McNeeley will end up as one of the more coveted national prospects in his class due to his combination of shooting ability and ball-handling to go with his strong 6-foot-7 frame, basketball savvy, and tough-minded approach to the game.

