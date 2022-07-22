ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiprock, NM

Three arraigned for assault in Shiprock

By Jordan Honeycutt
 2 days ago

SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – A grand jury has arraigned 34-year-old Raynorma Rae Billy on charges of conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon with the intent to do bodily harm.

A grand jury indicted Billy along with co-defendants Raydell Billy and Alvin White. According to a criminal complaint, Raynorma allegedly drove Raydell and White to a home at South Side Non-profit Housing in Shiprock to attack a man. After they entered the home, Raydell and White attacked the man and White is accused of threatening him with a machete.

They each face up to five years in prison for conspiracy and up to ten years in prison for assault with a dangerous weapon with the intent to do bodily harm.

