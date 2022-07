Rockport Library was the place for happy faces when Children’s Librarian Charlie Gluck invited the Stewardship Education Alliance to bring its Mobile Marine Tank with sea critters for a visit. S.E.A. Vice President Wayne Ruesswick, who built the tank, and Board Member Sarah Doudera introduced children and their parents to hermit crabs, sea shrimp, a rock crab, a Jonah crab, and the invasive green crab as well as sea weed, barnacles, and two lobsters. One of them, provided by Liz and Dom Gioia of Camden Harbor Cruises, was a glorious and rare blue lobster!

ROCKPORT, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO