Sheriff: Riddle man arrested, charged with murder of Winston woman
By News Staff
nbc16.com
3 days ago
UPDATE (7/22/22): "The Oregon State Medical Examiners Office has confirmed the deceased female found in Cow Creek on July 13th is 18-year-old Kendra Marie Hanks of Winston," the Douglas County Sheriff's Office stated Friday afternoon. ---- ROSEBURG, Ore. - A Riddle man has been arrested in connection with the...
RIDDLE, Ore. – A Riddle man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance and murder of 18-year-old Kendra Hanks of Winston. On Thursday, July 21, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., detectives with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office along with investigators from the Douglas County Major Crimes Team contacted 39-year-old Troy Russell Phelps of Riddle at a residence in the 1500-block of Pruner Road in Riddle. Phelps had become a person of interest in the investigation into the disappearance of Hanks. Phelps was taken into custody after speaking with Detectives. A search warrant was also executed at the residence where Phelps was residing. On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a deceased person found in Cow Creek in approximately the 9000-block of Cow Creek Road. Investigators responded to the scene and confirmed the death of an adult female, which is suspected to be Kendra Hanks. The body was transported to the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday, July 14, 2022. The death was ultimately ruled a homicide. Sheriff’s Office is awaiting positive identification from the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office has been and continues to be in communication with Hanks’ mother, who is aware of the latest developments in the case. Phelps was transported to and lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges of Murder in the First Degree and Resisting Arrest. Additional details surrounding the investigation will be withheld to protect the integrity of the investigation. Anyone with information that would aid investigators is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4464 referencing case #22-2871. The Douglas County Major Crimes Team consists of investigators from the Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department and Oregon State Police working in consultation with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.
On Friday, the Oregon State Medical Examiners Office confirmed that the deceased female found in Cow Creek on July 13th is 18-year old Kendra Hanks of Winston. The report said that “a penetrating wound to the neck” ultimately caused her death. The victim had two other puncture wounds – one to her chest and one on the neck.
Josephine County — UPDATE 7/23/22 at 9:53 PM: JCSO has located the missing man. At around 10:30 am on July 22, 62-year-old Henry Buchler left his residence off Stewart Road in Grants Pass. According to the Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO), Buchler was pushing a large black laundry cart...
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with the disappearance and murder of Kendra Hanks, the 18-year-old Winston woman who went missing July 8th while walking home from work. Her body was found in Cow Creek five days later. 39-year-old Troy Russell Phelps was arrested...
RIDDLE, Ore. - A person of interest has been arrested in connection to the murder of an 18-year-old young woman, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. On July 12, Sheriff's deputies put out a request for help from the public to find Kendra Hanks, of Winston, who had been last seen on July 7.
A fugitive was jailed and cited by Roseburg Police Thursday night. An RPD report said at 10:40 p.m. the 41-year old was contacted by officers in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and found to have a warrant out of Sutherlin. The man was issued a citation for allegedly being in possession of a small bag of methamphetamine. He was held on $5,000 bail.
Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged burglary on Thursday. The RPD report said the 57-year old had allegedly entered a home and stole a cross cut saw blade, a microwave, and a clock. Police contacted the man at his apartment in the 1000 block of Northeast Stephens Street, and he admitted to the theft.
UPDATE: At 8:45 p.m. NewsWatch 12 got in contact with Medford Police who confirmed to us that no suspects are in custody at this time after several fires sparked across Medford. Police have confirmed to us that there were several fires that were started, along the Bear Creek Greenway and...
A Roseburg man was jailed for a warrant and for second-degree disorderly conduct by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 10:30 p.m. the 24-year old was contacted after he was alleged to be yelling in a parking lot in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The man was detained without bail.
GRANTS PASS — A 40-year-old man was arrested in Grants Pass July 22 for attempting to meet a minor for a sexual encounter. William Manly was arrested following an investigation into a luring case. Manly was arrested after he agreed to meet with a minor female and he was lodged in the Josephine County Jail.
A Canyonville man was jailed following an alleged incident at the duck pond in Roseburg on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said at 6:00 p.m. officers responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. Upon arrival, several witnesses pointed out Noel Crownover and claimed he was trying to pick fights with multiple people. Witnesses said Crownover followed one victim around with a thermos and threatened to beat him with it. The suspect allegedly fought with officers as he was being taken into custody.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A teenager drowned while hanging out with friends at Applegate Lake on Thursday evening, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 8:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a possible drowning at Applegate Lake, which is located about 27 miles southwest of Medford. The sheriff’s office said a group of teenage boys had been jumping into the lake off of the dam.
A 16-year-old boy jumped into an Oregon lake from a dam and never resurfaced from the water, a sheriff’s office said. Rescuers responded to a possible drowning around 8:33 p.m. local time on Thursday, July 21, at Applegate Lake, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said. The teen boy...
UPDATE (7/21/22): A Riddle man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance and murder of 18-year-old Kendra Hanks of Winston, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. ---- ROSEBURG, Ore. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is once again asking the public for information and video footage that may help...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Two people were taken to the hospital having overdosed on fentanyl while lodged in the Josephine County Jail. On July 21, 2022 at approximately 10:25 am, an individual lodged at the Josephine County Jail was found to exhibit signs of fentanyl ingestion and potential overdose. Deputies...
WHITE CITY, Ore. – Two suspects are facing drug charges after a call for a stolen trailer led police to discovering a van loaded with black-market cannabis. Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 8300 block of Barbur Street in White City this afternoon to recover a trailer stolen out of Medford on June 6th.
The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) raided an illegal marijuana grow site on the 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive in Selma Thursday, July 21, 2022. Jhonathan Gutierrez-Salazat, 28, was arrested and charged with one count each of Unlawful Manufacturing of Marijuana, and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana. During the raid, approximately...
WINSTON, Ore. -- The family of Kendra Hanks is remembering her as the Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigates her murder. Kendra's brother-in-law read a statement from her family. "Kendra was a sweet, caring, and kind young lady. She loved her animals. She was always there to lend a hand. She...
A six-year, nationwide manhunt for a man who allegedly murdered his wife and went on the lam with a 17-year-old girlfriend ended Thursday in Southern Oregon. The U.S. Marshals Service and a regional police task force arrested John Tufton Blauvelt, 33, in Medford.
Comments / 0