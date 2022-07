SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding 38-year-old Garret D. Lashbrook. Lashbrook’s sister reported him missing in May, but she has not seen him since August of 2021. She learned he had been staying with a friend and was evicted, but they had not seen him since last summer.

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO