13 Investigates: Is Macon-Bibb County's ShotSpotter system actually working?

MARIN CITY (KPIX) -- Marin County authorities said a shooting in Marin City Sunday morning killed one man and injured two others.It happened at the Golden Gate Village complex on Cole Avenue and Drake Drive just after 10 a.m."I heard at least like 10 or 11 gunshots. It was like really scary. I jumped," said 13-year-old Savannah Houck.Houck lives about 30 to 50 feet from a car that was shot up. Deputies said a man in the car was pronounced dead at a hospital. Two other victims were expected to survive."I yelled to my siblings like...

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO