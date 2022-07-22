Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

EUGENE, Ore., July 24 (Reuters) - The United States maintained their stranglehold of the men's 4x400 metres relay on Sunday as they won World Championships gold in utterly dominant style in front of a delirious home crowd.
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America’s record 33rd medal of the meet. It was the 13th gold for the U.S., one short of the all-time mark.
EUGENE, Ore., July 20 (Reuters) - The United States utterly dominated the World Championships medal table, picking up 13 golds across the 10-day global athletics event, as their men's track team recovered from a disappointing Tokyo Olympics.
