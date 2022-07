House Minority Leader Kevin explained why prominent members of the Republican Party aren't on the Jan 6 Committee on "Hannity." KEVIN MCCARTHY: They would never allow Republicans into those meetings when they interview the individuals. All they would be, the American people would sit up there, and they would think this is a fair process. Remember also whatever Republican you put up there, Nancy Pelosi has to okay. Remember this committee why it is a legitimate, she started it with Benny Thompson who said there’s only one request, Nancy Pelosi is off limits. We can't know what Nancy Pelosi's texts are. We can't know what she said to the sergeant of arms, we can't know what she said to the Capitol police officer.

