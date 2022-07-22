ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Oshkosh Open Container Ordinance getting ‘positive responses’

By Danielle Zulkosky
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – It has been two weeks since Oshkosh’s ‘Designated Open Refreshment Area’ ordinance, known as DORA, went into effect and proponents of the change said it is off to a positive start. Jessica Meidl, the Downtown Business Improvement Business Manager...

UPDATE: Warehouse containing paper, plastic catches fire in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are providing more details surrounding the warehouse fire in Green Bay on Sunday afternoon. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD), at around 4 p.m. crews responded to the 600 block of Liberty Street for reports of smoke and flames being seen coming out of an industrial warehouse.
Top 10: Best places for coffee in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Whether you take it hot, iced, or straight out of the espresso machine, coffee is one of the universal drinks that curb the craving for caffeine. As an avid coffee shop adventurer, searching for unique stops can be a little tedious. To help, OnlyInYourState compiled a list of a few cozy coffee shops you could try.
Neenah PD search for owner of lost lizard

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – This little guy is taking a break from selling insurance and instead just trying to find their way home. According to the Neenah Police Department, its Friday night shift crew found a lost lizard roaming the city. Officers placed this wanderer in a cardboard box...
Sheboygan, WI July 31, 2022: My Body, My Choice Tattoo Flash Event

My Body My Choice Flash Event- July 31, 10 am to 7 pm. @chicoryroottattoostudio is participating in the @mbmcflashevent and we’re supporting them in taking part of the national effort to raise awareness and create opportunities to provide abortion funding where it’s needed most. Flash tattoos + music...
Our Town Elkhart Lake: Siebkens Resort

(WFRV) – Not only does Siebkens Resort have quite a storied history, the owners have their own loving past with the beautiful spot. Local 5 Live visited recently with a closer look from historic rooms to modern condos, a pool, and private beach, it’s a great place to stay and you’ll definitely want to stop in at the “Stop In” Tavern for a look at some great racing memorabilia.
Feel good Friday: Outagamie County personnel save wildlife

(WFRV) – Not all heroes wear capes. In Outagamie County, they wear badges and rescue wildlife from precarious situations. According to Outagamie County, on Thursday, July 21, Deputy Barrington, Deputy O’Bre, and Deputy Langenberg rescued several ducklings from a sewer outside the Outagamie County Courthouse. Once they got the ducklings out, other county employees made sure to keep them safe.
Slinger Police explain sounding of tornado siren | By Slinger Police

July 23, 2022 – Slinger, WI – Village of Slinger residents who heard the tornado sirens going off a few minutes ago, please be advised that at this moment Washington County is under a “Severe Thunderstorm Warning.”. The City of Hartford was included in a “Tornado Warning”...
Green Bay house fire leaves 6 without a home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people suffered smoke inhalation after a fire ignited in a Green Bay home on Saturday night. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, just after 9 p.m., crews responded to a home located in the 1600 block of Farlin Avenue for a report of a fire.
AVOID: Shawano Ave. in Green Bay, power pole struck

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay residents are being asked to avoid the area of Shawano Avenue, from Oneida Street to Ridge Road due to a Sunday afternoon traffic incident. According to the Green Bay Police Department, a power pole was struck in the 1200 block of Shawano...
Co-owner of Neenah business dispels myths on what caused building collapse

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A business in Neenah had a partial building collapse on Thursday, and the co-owner dismissed some false reports circulating on what the cause was. According to co-owner Karin Charles, there were multiple false reports of the cause of the roof collapse at Crucible Foundry. There were reports circulating of a heating unit collapsing through the roof as well as reports of a gas explosion.
UPDATE: Lanes on WIS 26 reopen after crash

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on WIS 26 have reopened following a brief closure caused by a Saturday morning crash. Original Story: NOW: Left lane closed on WIS 26 due to crash. SATURDAY 7/23/2022 11:59a.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A lane is temporarily closed on northbound WIS 26...
Daily Arrest Records - July 23, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, July 23, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
EAA grounds get reaady for eaarly arrivals

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The EAA grounds around Wittman Regional Airport are being transformed for AirVenture, which officially takes off on Monday. Around 800 exhibitors are coming in alongside thousands of volunteers and, of course, pilots and airplanes. EAA’s spokesperson says the pandemic stopped a lot of plane enthusiasts from...
7/22/22 Fox River Boat Collision Update

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has released a report and video of the July 9th crash on the Fox River in Oshkosh involving a 45-foot powerboat and two-story paddleboat. Seven of the 43 occupants and crew of the Riverboat suffered minor injuries, but one of them a 48 year-old woman was hospitalized with back injuries. There was substantial damage to the port side of the boat. Seven people were on the powerboat including the operator 52-year-old Jason Lindemann of Oshkosh who was charged for the incident. A 57-year-old man on the powerboat suffered back injuries and cuts to the face. The DNR says alcohol and excessive speed were several factors in the crash. But they also say careless and reckless operation, improper lookout, navigation rules violation, and operator inattention contributed to the crash. They estimate the powerboat was going between 21 and 40 miles an hour and the paddleboat 10 miles an hour.
Storms Blow Through Oshkosh on Eve of EAA AirVenture

Wittman Regional Airport, site of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, suffered damage on Saturday after a thunderstorm front came through the Oshkosh area. The front was part of a line of storms across Wisconsin. There are no reports of injuries. Several people sheltered at the EAA Aviation Museum during the storm; otherwise, people sheltered in place as they saw fit.
End of an era: Randy's Central closing

BRILLION – A lot of people have told Randy Ryoti that his Randy’s Central restaurant in downtown Brillion is like the hit 1980s sitcom “Cheers.”. “There’s some truth to it,” Ryoti says. Since Oct. 14, 1993, Randy’s Central on Jackson Street in the heart of...
