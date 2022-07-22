LVMPD and CCSD police partnered up for an active shooter joint training session Thursday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Friday, a local charter school hosted a candlelight vigil for two middle school students they lost in one week - in separate but tragic ways. On Sunday staff at Somerset Academy Lone Mountain learned they lost one of their students, 12-year-old Sophia Molina who was murdered. Two days later they received news they lost another student, 12-year-old Viktoria Salazar who lost her battle with bone cancer.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO