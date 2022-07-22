LVMPD and CCSD police partnered up for an active shooter joint training session Thursday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that took place around 7:30 pm Friday night at Bonanza and 22nd Street. According to police, paramedics discovered the driver of one of the vehicles suffering from a gunshot wound as he was...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Friday, a local charter school hosted a candlelight vigil for two middle school students they lost in one week - in separate but tragic ways. On Sunday staff at Somerset Academy Lone Mountain learned they lost one of their students, 12-year-old Sophia Molina who was murdered. Two days later they received news they lost another student, 12-year-old Viktoria Salazar who lost her battle with bone cancer.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly stole a Torah on June 13. FOX5 previously reported on the Torah theft earlier in July. LVMPD releases a new surveillance video that shows the...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An NDOT construction project happening on Nellis Boulevard has led to torn-up sidewalks causing safety concerns for one elderly woman when trying to cross the street in her mobility scooter. “I am trying to cross the street and it was stuck and someone, thank god,...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the Las Vegas Valley under an excessive heat warning, the city of Las Vegas is reminding residents that it has strengthened its animal cruelty laws. According to the city of Las Vegas, the updated laws are meant to help protect pets, especially during the...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Friday, the hottest day of the year so far (tying at 112 degrees), several fires broke out in the Las Vegas Valley. Geovani Ortega took video of flames shooting into the sky at Sunset Park. “It was way worse than I thought it was...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Happening this weekend, an estate sale for a woman who is believed to be the first to perform as a magician on the strip. Gloria Dea took the stage in 1941 at El Rancho. FOX5 was invited inside the place Dea has lived in the...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Back in the 1980s, Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear was known by the nickname of “C-Bone” and dominated on the Bishop Gorman High School tennis court. He was awarded with a letterman’s jacket to show off his undefeated record and four state...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Striking new images show just how much the drought has affected Lake Mead, spokesperson from Southern Nevada Water Authority breaks down which states use the most and the least. This week, NASA released new satellite photos of water loss at Lake Mead from July 2000...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The hot temperatures continue Saturday here in the valley. Expect the high to reach 109 degrees, four degrees above normal. Monsoon moisture starts sliding back into Las Vegas Saturday night with just a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms. The chances for rain increase Sunday through...
