Las Vegas, NV

LVMPD and CCSD police partnered up for an active shooter joint training session Thursday

Fox5 KVVU
 3 days ago

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and CCSD...

www.fox5vegas.com

Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD: Shooting victim dead following crash near Bonanza, Eastern

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that took place around 7:30 pm Friday night at Bonanza and 22nd Street. According to police, paramedics discovered the driver of one of the vehicles suffering from a gunshot wound as he was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Candlelight vigil held for two Las Vegas middle school students who died this week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Friday, a local charter school hosted a candlelight vigil for two middle school students they lost in one week - in separate but tragic ways. On Sunday staff at Somerset Academy Lone Mountain learned they lost one of their students, 12-year-old Sophia Molina who was murdered. Two days later they received news they lost another student, 12-year-old Viktoria Salazar who lost her battle with bone cancer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Fox5 KVVU

Lemonade stand fundraiser

Candlelight vigil held for two Las Vegas middle school students who died this week. On Friday, a local charter school hosted a candlelight vigil for two middle school students they lost in one week - in separate but tragic ways. Southern Nevada Climbing Coalition appealing proposed fees at Red Rock...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Weekend estate sale for Las Vegas’ first female magician

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Happening this weekend, an estate sale for a woman who is believed to be the first to perform as a magician on the strip. Gloria Dea took the stage in 1941 at El Rancho. FOX5 was invited inside the place Dea has lived in the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Police#Active Shooter#Lvmpd#Ccsd
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada uses least amount of water from Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Striking new images show just how much the drought has affected Lake Mead, spokesperson from Southern Nevada Water Authority breaks down which states use the most and the least. This week, NASA released new satellite photos of water loss at Lake Mead from July 2000...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Forecast Outlook-7/23/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The hot temperatures continue Saturday here in the valley. Expect the high to reach 109 degrees, four degrees above normal. Monsoon moisture starts sliding back into Las Vegas Saturday night with just a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms. The chances for rain increase Sunday through...
LAS VEGAS, NV

