A Korean War POW and the 72-year journey home to Dallas

WFAA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleR.B. Cherry was only 19 when he disappeared...

www.wfaa.com

CandysDirt

We Are Also Keeping Ruth Buzzi in Our Thoughts and Prayers

Earlier this week, we learned Ruth Buzzi had suffered a series of strokes that greatly affected her health. It’s a tense time for Ruth, who’ll turn 86 next week, and her family. Husband Kent Perkins, who has been married to Ruth for 43 years, is by her side and asks for thoughts and prayers for her recovery.
texasmetronews.com

New Hope Baptist Church 149th Anniversary

Dallas’ historic NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH invites everyone to join in celebrating its 149th Church Anniversary on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Dr. Challis Bradford, will be the Speaker. Services begin at 11:00 a.m.
Dallas Observer

A YouTube Prankster's Predator 'Sting' Snags a Garland ISD Teacher

Back in the early 2000s, the most popular segment on NBC's news show Dateline was "To Catch a Predator." Host Chris Hansen would confront suspected child predators snagged in an online sting operation shortly before they were arrested by local police. The segment came to a screeching halt in 2008...
WFAA

Dallas Casa Parade of Playhouses

This segment is sponsored by Crest Auto Group. Dallas Casa's "Parade of Playhouses" is a north Texas tradition 27 years in the making, to raise critical funds and awareness for abused and neglected children. For more information on the playhouses, go to Dallascasa.org. To keep up with Crest Auto, visit...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

In-Person Worship at Dallas Church Canceled After Bomb Threat

In-person worship services at the First Presbyterian Church of Dallas have been canceled after Dallas police confirmed the existence of a bomb threat, church officials confirmed in a press release. In place of the in-person worship, a live stream will be presented at 11 a.m. Sunday morning on the church's...
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Poisonous Plant That Looks Like Harmless Flower Found Growing In Texas

A highly poisonous plant has been spotted in Texas and officials say it's growing in an area where residents can accidentally come into contact with it. The water hemlock plant has been found growing around White Rock Lake in Dallas, according to WFAA. It looks harmless — a small round cluster of white flowers — but the water hemlock plant packs a punch that's "highly toxic" and affects the central nervous system typically by ingesting it, although a reaction is possible via skin contact.
#Korean War
fsrmagazine.com

HuckleBerry's Breakfast & Launch Grows in Texas and Tennesseee

The wait is over for Texas and Tennessee as Huckleberry’s branches out into both states with multiple locations. The residents of Dallas/Ft Worth & Nashville should prepare themselves for some “Southern Cookin’ with a California Twist!”. “I traveled to California and visited Huckleberry’s Breakfast & Lunch with...
wbrc.com

Authorities bust multi-million-dollar drug operation with ties to Mexican drug cartels

HAMILTON COUNTY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Texas authorities have arrested multiple people with ties to a major drug operation. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, 22 people are facing charges in a methamphetamine trafficking scheme allegedly responsible for distributing more than 1,000 pounds of meth worth at least $24 million.
CandysDirt

The Lakewood Lovely With a Curious Street Name

There’s no more memorable street name in Lakewood than Bob O’ Link Drive. This Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate listing by Susan Nelson Wheeler and Rhoni Golden sits majestically on this coveted residential street near Abrams and Mockingbird. But who is Bob O’ Link in Dallas? A Dallas luminary, maybe an entertaining older gentleman named Robert but his friends call him Bob? Longtime Lakewood residents know.
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Inmates Reportedly Waiting Years to Get Into Mental Hospital

It is a lengthy and challenging process for mentally ill inmates inside the Dallas prison system to be transferred to a proper mental hospital. As reported by the Dallas News, these inmates sometimes must wait over 800 days before being moved, often without trial. If a person is labeled as...
25 News KXXV and KRHD

Authorities indict 22 linked to Mexican cartel in Texas meth operation

Investigators have federally indicted 22 individuals directly linked to Mexican cartel traffickers in a Texas meth operation that included parts of Central Texas. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said in October of 2019 it identified a criminal enterprise operating within Erath, Hamilton, Comanche, Hill, Bosque, Tarrant, Dallas, Bexar, and Hood Counties.
dpdbeat.com

Critical Missing – Le’andra Tittle

Ms. Tittle has been located and is safe. The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Ms. Le’andra Tittle. Ms. Tittle is described as a black-haired, black-eyed, 16-year-old black female who stands at approximately 5’06” tall and weighs about 260lbs. Ms. Tittle...
