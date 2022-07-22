A Korean War POW and the 72-year journey home to Dallas

From planting flowers to honor the people of Ukraine to helping organize a community vigil for the victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Joanna Cattanach has done her part to bring the city of Carrollton together through a variety of community events. After moving back to Carrollton, Cattanach...
Army Corporal R.B. Cherry was reported missing in action on November 27, 1950, near Anju, North Korea. The 19-year-old Dallas native died of pneumonia while a prisoner of war. Friday, his remains were finally buried back home.
Earlier this week, we learned Ruth Buzzi had suffered a series of strokes that greatly affected her health. It’s a tense time for Ruth, who’ll turn 86 next week, and her family. Husband Kent Perkins, who has been married to Ruth for 43 years, is by her side and asks for thoughts and prayers for her recovery.
Dallas’ historic NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH invites everyone to join in celebrating its 149th Church Anniversary on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Dr. Challis Bradford, will be the Speaker. Services begin at 11:00 a.m.
Back in the early 2000s, the most popular segment on NBC's news show Dateline was "To Catch a Predator." Host Chris Hansen would confront suspected child predators snagged in an online sting operation shortly before they were arrested by local police. The segment came to a screeching halt in 2008...
This segment is sponsored by Crest Auto Group. Dallas Casa's "Parade of Playhouses" is a north Texas tradition 27 years in the making, to raise critical funds and awareness for abused and neglected children. For more information on the playhouses, go to Dallascasa.org. To keep up with Crest Auto, visit...
In-person worship services at the First Presbyterian Church of Dallas have been canceled after Dallas police confirmed the existence of a bomb threat, church officials confirmed in a press release. In place of the in-person worship, a live stream will be presented at 11 a.m. Sunday morning on the church's...
A highly poisonous plant has been spotted in Texas and officials say it's growing in an area where residents can accidentally come into contact with it. The water hemlock plant has been found growing around White Rock Lake in Dallas, according to WFAA. It looks harmless — a small round cluster of white flowers — but the water hemlock plant packs a punch that's "highly toxic" and affects the central nervous system typically by ingesting it, although a reaction is possible via skin contact.
The wait is over for Texas and Tennessee as Huckleberry’s branches out into both states with multiple locations. The residents of Dallas/Ft Worth & Nashville should prepare themselves for some “Southern Cookin’ with a California Twist!”. “I traveled to California and visited Huckleberry’s Breakfast & Lunch with...
HAMILTON COUNTY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Texas authorities have arrested multiple people with ties to a major drug operation. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, 22 people are facing charges in a methamphetamine trafficking scheme allegedly responsible for distributing more than 1,000 pounds of meth worth at least $24 million.
There’s no more memorable street name in Lakewood than Bob O’ Link Drive. This Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate listing by Susan Nelson Wheeler and Rhoni Golden sits majestically on this coveted residential street near Abrams and Mockingbird. But who is Bob O’ Link in Dallas? A Dallas luminary, maybe an entertaining older gentleman named Robert but his friends call him Bob? Longtime Lakewood residents know.
As Eddie and Rhonda Forte are proving, such a family can be quite happy — and very successful. The Fort Worth couple’s marriage continues to grow stronger, as does their real estate business, Forte Legacy Group/TD Realty. Eddie was already in the business when they met and has...
It is a lengthy and challenging process for mentally ill inmates inside the Dallas prison system to be transferred to a proper mental hospital. As reported by the Dallas News, these inmates sometimes must wait over 800 days before being moved, often without trial. If a person is labeled as...
DALLAS — Muhammad Ali’s championship belt from his 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” heavyweight title fight was sold at auction on Sunday for $6.18 million. The winner of the heated competition for the belt was Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, according to Heritage Auctions in Dallas.
Nearly two decades after some remains were found in east Texas, they have finally been connected to an Arlington woman who had vanished several years earlier. In 2002, skeletal remains were found by highway construction workers close to I-20 in Liberty City, near Longview. At the time, DNA technology did...
Investigators have federally indicted 22 individuals directly linked to Mexican cartel traffickers in a Texas meth operation that included parts of Central Texas. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said in October of 2019 it identified a criminal enterprise operating within Erath, Hamilton, Comanche, Hill, Bosque, Tarrant, Dallas, Bexar, and Hood Counties.
FORT WORTH, Texas — More financial help is on the way to the victims' families of the mass shooting in Uvalde thanks for the fundraiser put on by a Fort Worth teenager. Brooklyn Ragan, 14, decided to organize an event centered around a barrel racing contest to raise funds she could donate.
As temperatures continue to soar in the Lone Star State, squirrels are trying to find ways to stay cool. Perhaps the most common way these furry creatures do this is by splooting. Splooting?. You've probably seen a dog or squirrel sploot before — and it's not what you might think....
Ms. Tittle has been located and is safe. The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Ms. Le’andra Tittle. Ms. Tittle is described as a black-haired, black-eyed, 16-year-old black female who stands at approximately 5’06” tall and weighs about 260lbs. Ms. Tittle...
Comments / 2