Fronteras- How oil and gas revenue may complicate state budgets

Las Cruces will be central to abortion issue in the coming years, Texas gubernatorial race tightens, and City Council looks for ways to lessen property tax burden. Fridays at 8:45 a.m. on Morning Edition, KC Counts speaks with editors from El Paso Matters. El Paso Matters is a member-supported nonpartisan media organization that uses journalism to expand civic capacity in our region. They inform and engage with people in El Paso, Ciudad Juarez and neighboring communities to create solutions-driven conversations about complex issues shaping our region.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO