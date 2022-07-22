ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fronteras- How oil and gas revenue may complicate state budgets

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this program we discuss how rising revenue from the oil and gas industry...

New Mexico CYFD outlines changes after outside review

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The embattled state agency that oversees child welfare in New Mexico says it will retrain front-line investigators and create new critical review teams among other changes. The planned overhaul announced Friday was prompted by an outside review of the response by the Children, Youth and...
El Paso Matters - Texas gubernatorial race tightens and more

Las Cruces will be central to abortion issue in the coming years, Texas gubernatorial race tightens, and City Council looks for ways to lessen property tax burden. Fridays at 8:45 a.m. on Morning Edition, KC Counts speaks with editors from El Paso Matters. El Paso Matters is a member-supported nonpartisan media organization that uses journalism to expand civic capacity in our region. They inform and engage with people in El Paso, Ciudad Juarez and neighboring communities to create solutions-driven conversations about complex issues shaping our region.
Michelle Adames CEO of Jardin de los Niños discusses the mission of the organization

KRWG Public Media is talking with leaders with local nonprofits to learn more about their organizations. Centennial High School student Rima Joukhadar with the Doña Ana County Summer Enrichment Internship Program talked with Michelle Adames with Jardin de los Niños to learn more about how the organization serves the community. Joukhadar produced this series for KRWG Public Media.
