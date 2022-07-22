ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big weekend for Big Papi in Cooperstown

By Morey Hershgordon
 2 days ago

BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – On Thursday afternoon, David “Big Papi” Ortiz took the short plane ride from just outside of Boston to Cooperstown for the MLB Hall of Fame Induction weekend.

His 20-year career will be cemented among the all-time greats Sunday afternoon.

12 Sports reporter Taylor Begley reports.

12 Sports will be in Cooperstown for Big Papi’s induction, so stay with us for coverage on WPRI 12 and right here on WPRI.com.

