Packers second-round pick Christian Watson signs rookie contract

Breaking down the 3M Open payout for the week to see how much prize money each player will bring home from TPC Twin Cities and the $7.5 million purse. No matter where the PGA Tour went after The Open at St. Andrews, it was always going to feel like a small letdown for the golf world. It just so happens the next stop was Blaine, MN for the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities and, as a result of being the week after a major championship in another country, the field was not that inspiring or all that strong.

BLAINE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO