Packers second-round pick Christian Watson signs rookie contract
By Robin Adams
Yardbarker
4 days ago
Why Did It Take So Long for Watson to Sign with the Packers?. As I outlined here, Watson was hoping for more than three years guaranteed on his rookie contract. This is a precedent that has become a recent...
Antonio Brown's life has taken quite a turn over the past couple of years. The once-upon-a-time All-Pro wide receiver is now out of the league completely, performing at music festivals. Brown, who starred for the Steelers before bouncing around with the Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers, went viral for his music...
Lambeau Field was the site of an international soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City. Many Green Bay Packers players were in attendance, including Aaron Rodgers and AJ Dillon. During the game, though, AJ Dillon was harassed by a police officer who was on the sidelines as extra...
The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears have the oldest and most storied rivalry in NFL history. The Green Bay Packers currently lead the all-time series 103-95-6 vs their bitter rival. Over the last two decades the Packers have made up for abysmal decades of football in the 1970s and 1980s. This rivalry runs so deep that even some who are close to it, are apparently willing to give up millions of dollars over it.
The Pittsburgh Steelers return to Saint Vincent College for the first time in three years. For many players, it's the first time they'll walk onto the field in Latrobe. For others, it's a return to something that makes this team so special. The Steelers can't wait to return to their...
Former Alabama star Jameson Williams is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in the national championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs, so it comes as no surprise the Detroit Lions decided to place him on the Non-Football Injury list on Sunday afternoon, instead of the physically unable to perform list, or the PUP list.
The Green Bay Packers debuted their new 1950s alternate jerseys in last season's Week 7 victory over Washington. Green Bay fans who were in favor of the jersey's design should be in a good mood after hearing the recent news about those same jerseys that broke Friday. According to Packers...
It looks like the Bears may have missed again on a high round tackle. Teven Jenkins career has not gotten off to a very good start. Something Bears fans are all to familiar with. At least this one isn’t on current Gm Ryan Poles. No chalk another one up to Ryan Pace, we will be paying the price of his mistakes for awhile.
The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort. JULY 24 'BAMA'S METCHIE HAS LEUKEMIA Alabama product and Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III has announced he's...
The Green Bay Packers will be without a key offensive player to start training camp. In a surprising turn of events, the Packers have announced they are placing veteran offensive lineman David Bakhtiari on the physically unable to perform list. It was previously believed he'd be good to go by...
Recently, Bengals safety Jessie Bates has had trouble getting paid. The former Second Team All-Pro safety has been holding out from team practices in the midst of stalled contract negotiations. So the question gets asked: Should the Eagles push for him?. The easy answer is yes. The complicated answer is...
To Jimmy G or not to Jimmy G, that’s the latest question posed to the Seattle Seahawks brain trust. The national media links every available quarterback still breathing to the Seattle Seahawks. It really is getting ridiculous. San Francisco QB Jimmy Garoppolo is the latest. Last week there was...
Breaking down the 3M Open payout for the week to see how much prize money each player will bring home from TPC Twin Cities and the $7.5 million purse. No matter where the PGA Tour went after The Open at St. Andrews, it was always going to feel like a small letdown for the golf world. It just so happens the next stop was Blaine, MN for the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities and, as a result of being the week after a major championship in another country, the field was not that inspiring or all that strong.
USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten sent shockwaves throughout college athletics, specifically within football. That, paired with the looming move of Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12 to the SEC, has left many wondering what’s next. When it comes to conference realignment, Notre Dame might just be the biggest part of the equation moving forward.
Last week, the Green Bay Packers made a couple of quiet roster moves. More specifically, within their tight end room. The team signed USFL star Sal Cannella, who led all tight ends in receiving yards during the 2022 USFL season. Cannella would have been the 90th player on Green Bay's roster before training camp. According to NFL rules, teams can have up to 90 players before and during training camp. The team apparently is not done making moves. Green Bay released tight end Eli Wolf on Friday, which made way for an open roster spot. That could be more significant than people think.
Aaron Rodgers has been terrorizing opposing defenses for almost 15 seasons under center in Green Bay. One anonymous defensive coordinator is apparently very tired of dealing with the legend and can't wait for when he either retires or at least drops out of the top tier of quarterbacks, if that is even possible. "I can't wait to rate him as a 2. That will be, like, the favorite day of my career," the anonymous coach told The Athletic's Mike Sando.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams found himself in the odd position of having to explain excessive praise of a teammate on Sunday. Adams said in a recent interview that he was adjusting to going from “Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer” after being traded from the Packers to the Raiders. The wide receiver was mocked for the comment, as few would argue that Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is on a Hall of Fame trajectory.
It’s the most fun time of the year. It’s bowl projection and College Football Playoff prediction season, when nothing is too crazy, all the speculation makes perfect sense, and all of it done with the joyful hope that the CFP calls aren’t even close – the chase is SO much more fun when teams outside the norm are involved.
In the unpredictable and fun world of sports betting, a surprising NFL team is getting some recent play from bettors to have a monster season, including bets on this franchise winning its first Super Bowl. How much of a long shot would that be? The last time this team won...
Reported originally by Chris Tomasson, the Eagles reported to sign a former running back for the Dallas Cowboys. Eagles start their training camp officially on Tuesday. Many Eagles fans still question if they’ll resign RB Jordan Howard. The Eagles backfield is full of potential as they have already signed post draft pickup Kennedy Brooks from Oklahoma. It’s likely the Eagles will sign former Cowboys RB Jaquan Hardy.
