36 cadets graduate from Travis County ESD No. 2's first in-house training program

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Hundreds of acres in Williamson County are scorched, after a massive wildfire started Saturday evening. Dozens of agencies have responded to the blaze. "Our neighborhood, I described it as apocalyptic, you couldn't see the sky and the sun was covered by ashes and we had debris and ashes in and around our area so we turned our sprinklers on," Liberty Hill resident Chelcy Carson said.

LIBERTY HILL, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO