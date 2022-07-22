ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

36 cadets graduate from Travis County ESD No. 2's first in-house training program

fox7austin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the past, a firefighter would have to get...

www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

Travis County officials hold second "Expunction Expo"

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Travis County officials are holding a second Expunction Expo to help residents clear their criminal records. 260 prequalified county residents received an invitation to attend the expo Saturday, which is being held by the Travis County District Attorney, County Attorney, District Clerk and Law Library. As...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Lobby of Justice of the Peace Precinct in Taylor to remain closed due to COVID

TAYLOR, Texas - The lobby of Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 in Taylor will remain closed through part of this week due to recent positive cases of COVID-19 among staff. The lobby will be closed to the public through Wednesday, July 27 to protect the health and safety of the community. The lobby has been closed to the public since Thursday, July 21.
TAYLOR, TX
KWTX

Multiple agencies responding to San Gabriel fire in Williamson County

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters from multiple agencies including Texas A&M Fire Service are on the scene at a fire in Williamson County. The “San Gabriel” fire is reportedly 250 acres and 10% contained in Liberty Hill and has spread to the jurisdiction of the Georgetown Fire Department, according to Williamson County Emergency Services.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Major Austin intersections see 31% drop in serious crashes after safety improvements

AUSTIN, Texas - Some of Austin's major intersections have seen a significant drop in crashes over the past year after safety improvements were made. Data from a new Vision Zero Analytics report shows that of 13 intersections with at least one year of crash data after Austin Transportation completed work, total crashes dropped by 30% and crashes resulting in serious injuries or death have dropped by 31%.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Travis County, TX
Government
County
Travis County, TX
fox7austin.com

San Gabriel Fire: Acreage scorched following massive Liberty Hill wildfire

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Hundreds of acres in Williamson County are scorched, after a massive wildfire started Saturday evening. Dozens of agencies have responded to the blaze. "Our neighborhood, I described it as apocalyptic, you couldn't see the sky and the sun was covered by ashes and we had debris and ashes in and around our area so we turned our sprinklers on," Liberty Hill resident Chelcy Carson said.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
KVUE

3 Central Texas counties show improvement on COVID-19 data, more remain the same

AUSTIN, Texas — A few counties showed improvement Thursday as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its weekly COVID-19 Community Levels update. The CDC COVID-19 Community Levels are updated weekly on Thursday according to virus metrics. Metrics including hospital admissions, hospital beds in use and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area are used to determine the level.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cadets#Esd#House Training#Travis County Esd No
KVUE

Authorities responding to wildfire on Tower Road in Liberty Hill

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Office of Emergency Management said Saturday evening that all evacuees asked to leave their homes due to the wildfire are now allowed to return. Williamson County authorities first reported a 100-acre fire in Liberty Hill early Saturday afternoon. That fire has since...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
fox7austin.com

Officials responding to 100-acre wildfire in Liberty Hill

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Fire officials are working a 100-acre wildfire in Liberty Hill. The Williamson County Office of Emergency Management says the Liberty Hill Fire Department is responding to the fire on Tower Road. Travis County STAR Flight is on its way as well. Everyone within a two-mile radius...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
fox7austin.com

San Gabriel Fire: 500-acre wildfire in Liberty Hill 50% contained

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - The San Gabriel wildfire in Liberty Hill is still estimated to be 500 acres and is currently 50% contained as Sunday afternoon, officials say. Texas A&M Forest Service says that Sunday's main goal "is to hold the northern edge of the fire where dozer line was established last night" as well as having crews "work to build fireline on the south edge."
LIBERTY HILL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Austin

AFD working fire again near illegal dumping site in SE Austin

The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire on Brandt Road in southeast Austin on Sunday, close to where an illegal dumping site was on fire Friday. A STAR Flight helicopter recorded aerial footage as they worked to extinguish the blaze. Austin-Travis County EMS said they also responded to the...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Illegal dumping site catches fire again in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An illegal dumping site in southeast Austin caught fire again Sunday, the Austin Fire Department said. AFD said while the fire is under control, it will have crews monitor the fire overnight. The column of smoke from the 2100 block of Brandt Road, east of Interstate 35 but west of East Slaughter […]
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy