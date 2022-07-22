36 cadets graduate from Travis County ESD No. 2's first in-house training program

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Travis County officials are holding a second Expunction Expo to help residents clear their criminal records. 260 prequalified county residents received an invitation to attend the expo Saturday, which is being held by the Travis County District Attorney, County Attorney, District Clerk and Law Library. As...
TAYLOR, Texas - The lobby of Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 in Taylor will remain closed through part of this week due to recent positive cases of COVID-19 among staff. The lobby will be closed to the public through Wednesday, July 27 to protect the health and safety of the community. The lobby has been closed to the public since Thursday, July 21.
LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters from multiple agencies including Texas A&M Fire Service are on the scene at a fire in Williamson County. The “San Gabriel” fire is reportedly 250 acres and 10% contained in Liberty Hill and has spread to the jurisdiction of the Georgetown Fire Department, according to Williamson County Emergency Services.
AUSTIN, Texas - Some of Austin's major intersections have seen a significant drop in crashes over the past year after safety improvements were made. Data from a new Vision Zero Analytics report shows that of 13 intersections with at least one year of crash data after Austin Transportation completed work, total crashes dropped by 30% and crashes resulting in serious injuries or death have dropped by 31%.
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Hundreds of acres in Williamson County are scorched, after a massive wildfire started Saturday evening. Dozens of agencies have responded to the blaze. "Our neighborhood, I described it as apocalyptic, you couldn't see the sky and the sun was covered by ashes and we had debris and ashes in and around our area so we turned our sprinklers on," Liberty Hill resident Chelcy Carson said.
AUSTIN, Texas — A few counties showed improvement Thursday as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its weekly COVID-19 Community Levels update. The CDC COVID-19 Community Levels are updated weekly on Thursday according to virus metrics. Metrics including hospital admissions, hospital beds in use and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area are used to determine the level.
July 27 is David Schoenvogel Day, in honor of the man who's kept Landa Park's miniature train working for the last 40 years. New Braunfels City Council Monday will honor the man who has owned, operated and maintained one of the city’s most popular attractions, the Landa Park Train, for 40 years.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Office of Emergency Management said Saturday evening that all evacuees asked to leave their homes due to the wildfire are now allowed to return. Williamson County authorities first reported a 100-acre fire in Liberty Hill early Saturday afternoon. That fire has since...
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Fire officials are working a 100-acre wildfire in Liberty Hill. The Williamson County Office of Emergency Management says the Liberty Hill Fire Department is responding to the fire on Tower Road. Travis County STAR Flight is on its way as well. Everyone within a two-mile radius...
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - The San Gabriel wildfire in Liberty Hill is still estimated to be 500 acres and is currently 50% contained as Sunday afternoon, officials say. Texas A&M Forest Service says that Sunday's main goal "is to hold the northern edge of the fire where dozer line was established last night" as well as having crews "work to build fireline on the south edge."
TEXAS - Several central Texas school districts are offering free breakfast and lunch at their campuses for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. The following districts will be offering students free meals:. Austin ISD. Select Austin ISD schools will provide free meals to students without any meal application or documentation. To...
The Texas A&M Forest Services says the opening of the base will allow them to not only better service Central but South Texas as well as wildfires rage across the state. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has the story.
The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire on Brandt Road in southeast Austin on Sunday, close to where an illegal dumping site was on fire Friday. A STAR Flight helicopter recorded aerial footage as they worked to extinguish the blaze. Austin-Travis County EMS said they also responded to the...
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An illegal dumping site in southeast Austin caught fire again Sunday, the Austin Fire Department said. AFD said while the fire is under control, it will have crews monitor the fire overnight. The column of smoke from the 2100 block of Brandt Road, east of Interstate 35 but west of East Slaughter […]
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock ISD police are investigating a report of an attempted kidnapped occurred at an RRISD elementary school Friday afternoon. The report said a man approached a child on the playground at the school. According to a Round Rock ISD spokesperson, the reported victim...
The Leander ISD board of trustees discussed vacant positions throughout the district at the July 21 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) The Leander ISD board of trustees discussed staffing shortages and campus vacancies at the July 21 board meeting. The district has a total of 208 campus vacancies with 95...
AUSTIN, Texas - Two children and three adults were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in southeast Austin Sunday night. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the multi-vehicle collision in the 9100 block of FM 812 around 7:46 p.m. Multiple ambulances responded to the scene. Two children were transported to Dell Children's...
Comments / 0