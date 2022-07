Despite seeing their previous double-digit game lead in the NL East now down to just 2 1/2 games over the Atlanta Braves, it would take an epic collapse for the New York Mets not to make the playoffs in the fall, thanks to the expanded postseason format . With a 10-game lead in the AL West over the second-place, red-hot Seattle Mariners, the Houston Astros appear to even be more a sure thing to be playing meaningful baseball in October.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO