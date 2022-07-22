ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Elvis’ actress, blues singer Shonka Dukureh found dead in Nashville apartment

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Shonka Dukureh, a blues singer who starred as Big Mama Thornton in the movie “Elvis,” was found dead in her Nashville apartment, authorities said. She was 44.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, one of Dukureh’s young children found her unresponsive in her apartment and went to a neighbor’s apartment for help, The Tennessean reported. The singer shared the apartment with her two children.

The neighbor called 911 at 9:27 a.m. CDT, according to the newspaper.

In a news release, Nashville police said no foul play was suspected.

The Elvis biopic, in which Dukureh played Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton, was released on June 24, WKRN-TV reported.

Dukureh’s role as an R&B singer who was the first artist to record the song “Hound Dog” -- later made famous by Elvis Presley -- was her first major film role, CNN reported.

The native of Charlotte, North Carolina, was featured on the “Elvis” soundtrack and appeared in the music video for Doja Cat’s song “Vegas,” which also appeared in the movie’s soundtrack.

Dukureh also performed with Doja Cat during the Coachella music festival in April, People reported.

She was a graduate of Fisk University in Nashville with a bachelor’s degree in theater, The Tennessean reported. She also held a master’s degree in education from Nashville’s Trevecca Nazarene University.

Dukureh was set to release her first studio album this summer, according to her website.

“My deepest condolences to the family of Shonka Dukureh. Shonka graduated from Fisk and called Nashville home for many years,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper said in a statement to the television station. “Her powerful voice and artistry will live on through her music, and we honor her memory on this sad day.”

Detectives are awaiting autopsy results from medical examiner’s office, according to WZTV.

