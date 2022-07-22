ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Air Quality Alert issued for Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan) by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-22 03:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bronx; Kings (Brooklyn); New York (Manhattan); Northeast Suffolk; Northern Nassau; Northern Queens; Northern Westchester; Northwest Suffolk; Richmond (Staten Is.); Rockland; Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southern Queens; Southern Westchester; Southwest Suffolk AIR QUALITY ALERT IN...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Columbia; Dutchess; Greene; Ulster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM EDT FOR EASTERN ULSTER...DUTCHESS...COLUMBIA AND GREENE COUNTIES At 810 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of North-South Lake Campground to Rhinebeck to near Gardnertown, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Between 7:45 and 7:50 PM, the High Falls Mesonet camera showed large downed tree limbs as a result of this storm. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Beacon, New Paltz, Hudson, Ellenville, Catskill, Saugerties, Rhinebeck, Pawling, Chatham, Hunter, Wallkill, Hyde Park, Milton, Plattekill, Pleasant Valley, Hurley, Claverack and Woodstock. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greene, Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 18:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greene; Ulster THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR ULSTER AND GREENE COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for east central New York. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for portions of Ulster and Greene Counties until 8:45 PM.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 20:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pike The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pike County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 819 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Alpine Mountain, or 8 miles east of Mount Pocono, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bushkill, Matamoras, Milford, Millrift, Dingmans Ferry and Tamiment. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PIKE COUNTY, PA

