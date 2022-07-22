Air Quality Alert issued for Southern Fairfield, Southern Middlesex, Southern New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 18:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dutchess; Greene; Ulster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM EDT FOR EASTERN ULSTER...DUTCHESS...COLUMBIA AND GREENE COUNTIES At 810 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of North-South Lake Campground to Rhinebeck to near Gardnertown, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Between 7:45 and 7:50 PM, the High Falls Mesonet camera showed large downed tree limbs as a result of this storm. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Beacon, New Paltz, Hudson, Ellenville, Catskill, Saugerties, Rhinebeck, Pawling, Chatham, Hunter, Wallkill, Hyde Park, Milton, Plattekill, Pleasant Valley, Hurley, Claverack and Woodstock. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO