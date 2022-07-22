Undertaker Makes Surprise Appearance And More WWE San Diego Comic-Con Notes
By Olivia Quinlan
wrestlinginc.com
3 days ago
The WWE San Diego Comic-Con Panel to unveil new action figures has taken place, and there were quite a few notable moments. The biggest news coming out of the event is that The Undertaker made an unadvertised, surprise appearance during the panel. The sound of the gong from his entrance music...
Vince McMahon’s exit could have big ramifications for WWE. As previously noted, Bryan Alvarez reported that Brock Lesnar left tonight’s “WWE SmackDown” in Boston, MA, hours before the show is set to air live. Alvarez has now followed up with a report that, before leaving, Lesnar said something to the effect of, “If he’s gone, I’m gone,” likely referring to the former WWE chairman & CEO.
Another WWE star that was originally advertised for tonight’s “Smackdown” is reportedly not at the show. PWInsider is reporting that Max Dupri has not been seen backstage at the show. This follows the announcement late this afternoon that Vince McMahon is retiring and will be stepping down from all of his duties, both corporate and creative, moving forward.
The road to SummerSlam just got a lot rockier. WWE is no longer advertising Brock Lesnar for tonight’s “Smackdown” from Boston, MA, despite listing the former-WWE Champion earlier today, and even featuring Lesnar in a promotional email for the show which arrived in inboxes around 5:30 PM ET.
Earlier this week, former AEW Women’s Champion and winner of the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, Britt Baker D.M.D, appeared on “Not Just Football” with Cam Heyward. There she discussed how she would study the four horsewomen of WWE when training early in her career. She then challenged Bayley to walk through the “Forbidden Door” and fight her.
Before becoming an ESPY-award-winning WWE Superstar, Cody Rhodes was an Executive Vice President for AEW who wanted to leave the world a better place for his baby daughter. Despite Cody’s noble intentions, his feud with Anthony Ogogo was not well received on camera or behind the scenes. On a recent “Casual Conversations with the Classic,” Paul Wight recalled being involved in the notorious 2021 weigh-in that saw faulty scales and poor planning lead to those involved looking less-than-stellar.
The last time that Goldberg stepped inside the ring was back at this year’s WWE Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia in a match where the WWE Hall Of Famer was defeated by Roman Reigns. In all honesty, is that something that he is content with being his last match ever?
Earlier this week, AEW held its “Fyter Fest: Week 2” episode of “Dynamite” live from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA. The main event of the show featured Eddie Kingston taking on “The Painmaker” Chris Jericho in a “Barbed Wire Everywhere” death match, with the Jericho Appreciation Society suspended above the ring in a shark cage.
This past Saturday, Ring of Honor held their Death Before Dishonor PPV. Though they weren’t the only brand to hold a show this weekend, as WWE had a live event the same day. WWE held their event in Bridgeport, CT, and we’ve got the results for you. The...
After bombshell news of Vince McMahon’s retirement hours before WWE “SmackDown” went on air, several questions were left unanswered. How would the hierarchy of the company change with his exit? How would it affect the WWE superstars, if at all? Reports indicated that one top WWE talent that has been with the company on and off for two decades was heavily impacted by Vince’s announcement: Brock Lesnar.
This weekend, San Diego Comic-Con once again took place in, well, San Diego. The annual event includes news, reveals, and information that comic book, movie, toy, and even wrestling fans, can all look forward to. This weekend, wrestling fans saw stars from all different promotions appear at the event, including The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, and Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. On the AEW side of things, fans saw AEW and Jazwares release their first San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive action figure, Brodie Lee. Then, Bryan Danielson, who has been absent from the ring since Double or Nothing, announced his in-ring return for Fight for the Fallen, where he will be taking on Daniel Garcia. Footage has also emerged of a spontaneous attack that happened right as SDCC staff were preparing the panel table.
A trending topic coming out of this weekend’s WWE NXT live events is Commander Azeez (real name Babatunde Aiyegbusi) returning to the NXT roster in a bodyguard/managerial role for Cora Jade. As seen in the image below, Azeez is sporting a full beard, a new hairstyle, and wearing all-black attire to fit Jade’s darker look. The addition of Azeez is the latest alteration for Cora Jade’s character since her heel turn on the 7/12 episode of “NXT 2.0” when she hit Roxanne Perez with one of their shared NXT Women’s Tag Team Title belts during her NXT Women’s Championship match against current Champ, Mandy Rose.
Triple H is back in the WWE in a big way. “The Game” wasn’t lying when he told the WWE Performance Center that he was excited for what’s to come regarding his future, as it was announced by the company today that Paul Levesque will resume his executive position as Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, replacing John Laurinaitis.
There are defining moments that have shaped the world of professional wrestling throughout the years: the first WrestleMania, Hulk Hogan slamming Andre the Giant, WWF winning the Monday Night Wars against WCW, the arrival of significant stars like Brock Lesnar, Rey Mysterio, John Cena, and Batista in the year 2002, Undertaker’s streak at WrestleMania ending, women main eventing WrestleMania for the first time, and so on.
A high-stakes match is set for the July 29 episode of WWE “SmackDown”, on the eve of SummerSlam. Drew McIntyre will face Sheamus in what is being promoted as the first-ever Shillelagh Match. The winner will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, September 3.
“The Beast” is back on tonight’s episode of WWE “SmackDown”. Brock Lesnar will appear on the show for the first time since June 17, when he made a surprise return to WWE programming following Roman Reigns’ successful defense of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Riddle. WWE quickly announced Reigns will defend the title against Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam on Saturday, July 30.
Backstage reports were released on how several top WWE stars reacted to the news of Vince McMahon’s retirement. As noted, McMahon announced he was retiring on Friday, July 22. The 77-year-old had tweeted, “At 77, time for me to retire. Thank you, WWE Universe. Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE...
One of AEW’s top stars is making his way back to competition after being sidelined due to reported concussion issues. “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson announced during AEW’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con that he is officially cleared to return to the ring and will be facing Daniel Garcia of The Jericho Appreciation Society on this Wednesday’s Fight for the Fallen edition of “Dynamite.”
FTR successfully retained their ROH World Tag Team Championships against The Briscoe Brothers in an iconic two-out-of-three falls match in the main event of ROH Death Before Dishonor, but the match did leave FTR member Dax Harwood battered and bruised afterward. Harwood recently revealed that he wrestled the first match...
WWE took to Twitter last night to announce a new match for “Monday Night Raw” next week, and it’s a big one. The Tribal Chief and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, will team up with his cousins, The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos to take on Riddle and The Street Profits.
AEW All-Atlantic Champion and the company’s resident “Bastard,” Pac, recently defended his championship at RevPro’s Summer Sizzler against Connor Mills. This was Pac’s second match after winning the All-Atlantic Championship at AEW and NJPW’s Forbidden Door event in a four-way that included Miro, Malakai Black, and Clark Connors. Pac defended the title not too long ago in RevPro against Konosuke Takeshita. After Pac defended the title against Mills, however, he had some choice words for a familiar face — well, box — in the crowd.
