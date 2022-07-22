Undertaker Makes Surprise Appearance And More WWE San Diego Comic-Con Notes

This weekend, San Diego Comic-Con once again took place in, well, San Diego. The annual event includes news, reveals, and information that comic book, movie, toy, and even wrestling fans, can all look forward to. This weekend, wrestling fans saw stars from all different promotions appear at the event, including The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, and Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. On the AEW side of things, fans saw AEW and Jazwares release their first San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive action figure, Brodie Lee. Then, Bryan Danielson, who has been absent from the ring since Double or Nothing, announced his in-ring return for Fight for the Fallen, where he will be taking on Daniel Garcia. Footage has also emerged of a spontaneous attack that happened right as SDCC staff were preparing the panel table.

