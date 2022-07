PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nearly 20 years ago, nine miners emerged from the Quecreek Mine in Somerset County after being trapped hundreds of feet underground for nearly 80 hours.That stunning scene played out from July 24, 2002 to July 28, 2002 on a small farm. Here's a look back at how it all unfolded.On July 24, 2002, 18 miners reported to work at the Quecreek Mine and headed into the mine at 3 p.m. One crew of nine headed south, while the other nine went east.All was well until just before 9 p.m., when they drilled into the abandoned Saxman Mine,...

SOMERSET COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO