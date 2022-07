Ken Anderson (fka Mr. Kennedy) has not been seen in a WWE ring since he was released by the company in 2009, but would he be interested in making a return to the company?. During on appearance on “Insight with Chris Van Vliet,” Anderson revealed that he’s been slowly making his way back into the wrestling industry after taking a break in 2019. “I’m really starting to get back into it,” he said. “I have so many great students, they’re sort of fueling that passion for me again … I plan on taking more bookings coming up here. I’m not done, for sure.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO