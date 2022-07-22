ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare, CA

COS police academy graduates 154th class, celebrates 60th anniversary

By PARKER BOWMAN pbowman@hanfordsentinel.com
Hanford Sentinel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tulare-Kings Counties Law Enforcement Training Academy at the College of Sequoias celebrated its 60th anniversary by graduating its 154th basic academy class Thursday afternoon. More...

hanfordsentinel.com

KMPH.com

Active shooter training equips attendees with protection and survival skills

FRESNO, Calif. — In the age of active shooter drills and lockdowns, community members in Fresno enrolled in an emergency response training course to better equip themselves with survival skills. The free two-hour course hosted by Assemblyman Patterson and Knowledge Save Lives, Inc. was offered in two sessions taught...
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Henry Madden Name to be Removed From Fresno State Library

FRESNO STATE — At its July 13 meeting, the California State University Board of Trustees voted to remove Dr. Henry Madden’s name from the library at Fresno State, following revelations last fall that Madden held deeply anti-Semitic views and Nazi sympathies. Madden was University librarian from 1949 to...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

William Grant Squire

William Grant Squire, age 86, passed away in his sleep on May 18, 2022. He was predeceased by his parents Grant and Verlee Squire and his sisters and brothers-in-law Judy and Gary Harrison and Jane and JJ Johnson. Bill went through school in Corcoran and graduated from Corcoran High School...
HANFORD, CA
City
Tulare, CA
County
Tulare County, CA
Tulare County, CA
Crime & Safety
Tulare, CA
Crime & Safety
Hanford, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Hanford, CA
KMJ

3 Added To The Top Ten Most Wanted In Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ) — Three more people have been added to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office most wanted list. According to Sheriff Boudreaux, these criminals are in hiding. Jesse Ruiz, 18, of Goshen is wanted for attempted homicide on July 10 and has an active felony warrant...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hazel Swanson

Hazel Marie Swanson went home to be with the Lord on May 9, 2022 at the age of 83. Hazel was the first child and only daughter born to W. Osborne Swanson and Dorothy D. Putnam Swanson on Dec. 29, 1938 in Kingsburg, CA. As a child she attended Kings River Elementary followed by Kingsburg High School, Class of 1956. She went on to graduate from Fresno State University, later becoming a Certified Public Accountant. After leaving CA, she settled in Canada to raise her son Gary. She worked countless hours as a business owner and was certified as a licensed Spiritual Leader. She devoted her life to youth ministries and her love for God, family and friends was abundant; also sports...she loved sports! Her grandchildren, Noah and Evie, captured her heart from the minute they were born and she couldn 't have been more proud. Hazel was predeceased by her son Gary Swanson and parents W. Osborne and Dorothy Swanson. She is survived by her brothers, Bill Swanson (Sandra) and Don Swanson (Linda) of Kingsburg, daughter-in-law Renee Swanson and grandchildren Noah Swanson and Evie Swanson of Canada.
KINGSBURG, CA
Bakersfield Californian

JOSE GASPAR: Effort underway in Delano to address gun violence, gangs

On a summer evening in July 2020, a birthday party was being celebrated at a home on 22nd Avenue and Oleander Street in Delano. Around 7:20 p.m., a car drove up to the residence, and a man in a hoodie walked out and fired indiscriminately at people gathered outside. Two girls, 11 and 12 years old, were struck and killed while three adults were wounded. Police at the time said witnesses were not cooperating and they believed it to be gang related. The case remains unsolved.
DELANO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Rest Fest Block Party to provide school supplies for children in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Saint Rest Baptist Church in Fresno is holding its annual Rest Fest Block Party event on Saturday, July 23. The event provides school supplies to children in southwest Fresno. Vaccinations and other resources are also available at the event. Organizers say the block party will feature food, games and a 3-on-3 tournament.
FRESNO, CA
wiproud.com

4-yr-old girl from CA missing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Your help is needed helping locate 4-year-old Billie Helena Chatman. She could have been taken to Las Cruces, New Mexico or Reno, Nevada. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says Billie lives in New Mexico and was visiting a relative in Porterville, CA. She...
EL PASO, TX
Mark-John Clifford

My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.

In May, I wrote a piece about the Fresno hidden food scene covering the Mom and Pop taco stands that open late at night or early in the morning. These Mom and Pop pop-up stands cover the back streets of Fresno and Clovis are where you can get some of the best authentic Mexican food you will get in the vicinity.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

4-year-old child reported missing out of Porterville, found safe

UPDATE: Billie has been found safe in the Bay Area. According to the sheriff's office, this incident was not a missing child's case but a family custody disagreement. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a child who was reported missing. 4-year-old Billie Helena Chatman lives in...
PORTERVILLE, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Destination California: Kearney Mansion Museum

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A mansion just outside of the city of Fresno was not supposed to be a luxury home. When you walk into this estate in Fresno County, you will be greeted with a “We welcome you to Kearney Mansion.”. The French Renaissance style home will...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Public survey reveals support for city aquatic center

VISALIA – Nearly three-quarters of Visalia residents want to build a community pool complex, according to the city’s annual public opinion survey. The Citizens Advisory Committee presented results of the 2022 survey to the Visalia City Council at its July 18 meeting. Support for a community pool was seen in all three questions added to this year’s survey, which polled 1,300 residents, or about 1% of the city’s population. Seventy-two percent of those surveyed said the “City of Visalia should have a Public Swim Complex.” Respondents also listed a community pool in response to two open-ended questions “What recreational activities would you like to see at the new Sports Park?” and “What amenities would you like to see in Visalia?”
VISALIA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

559 Mural Project raising funds for new project

"Educate to Elevate" — that’s the title and mission statement of a new piece of urban artwork proposed by the 559 Mural Project, a local collective of artists who aim to advocate against social and economic inequities. The new mural, which they are raising funds for now, will...
SELMA, CA
Bakersfield Now

Teen boy missing since June 17

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old boy out of Glennville, Calif. Levi Schmidt was last seen on White River Road in Glennville on Sunday, June 17 just before 7 p.m. said KCSO. He is also known as Ethan Barker.
GLENNVILLE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford airport, local agencies get $1M grant to start electric transit project

The Hanford Municipal Airport along with several other rural transit agencies have received $1 million in grant money from the Small Community Air Service Development Program. "We service all the Kings County Sheriff's Office planes, some crop dusters are here and we have private planes owned and maintained by the pilots. We have seen FEDEX planes when they have needed to be rerouted, we are an alternate airport for many different mail carriers," said Bob Loogman, manager of the Hanford airport at 900 South 10th Ave.
HANFORD, CA
Madera Tribune

Babe Ruth All-Stars head to Regionals

The Madera Babe Ruth 14-year-old All-Star team shows off their championship plaques and banner after winning the Central California State Tournament in Santa Maria last week. The Madera Babe Ruth 14-year-old All-Star team completed a five-day run by going through the loser’s bracket to capture the Central California Babe Ruth State Tournament Championship last week in Santa Maria.
MADERA, CA

