Police investigating after man found dead of 'suspected electrical incident' in Colerain Township

Cincinnati – A man is dead after a female officer pulled her service weapon and fired on a suspect. According to the Cincinnati police department, it happened around 5:15 pm on Saturday when the officer responded to a report of an intoxicated driver in the area. The female African American officer found the vehicle parked in United Dairy Farmers on Madison Road and approached. The White male driver according to body cam footage brandished a semi-automatic pistol and aimed it at the officer, the officer pulled her weapon and fired at the suspect striking him.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO