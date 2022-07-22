ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colerain Township, OH

Police investigating after man found dead of 'suspected electrical incident' in Colerain Township

By Kendresa Cockrell
WLWT 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man died from a suspected electrical incident Thursday in Colerain Township. According to police,...

