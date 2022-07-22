ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Opioid treatment audit forces NH to pay back $7.9 million in federal funds

By Alli Fam
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD, NH – New Hampshire has agreed to repay nearly $8 million to the federal government after an audit found shortcomings in opioid treatment programs for the state’s Medicaid patients. The audit, conducted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, found...

whdh.com

New Hampshire governor signs law to prevent assaults on health care workers

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Health care facilities in New Hampshire will have to implement and maintain workplace violence prevention programs under a new law. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed seven bills into law this week, including a Senate bill designed to require the violence prevention programs and establish a health care workplace safety commission, according to his office.
WMUR.com

Gov. Sununu signs bills aimed at improving broadband access in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu signed several bills into law, including two to improve broadband access in the state. One allows towns to improve infrastructure bonds at meetings without getting court approval first. The other makes changes to the broadband matching program which is paid for by $122...
Concord, NH
nbcboston.com

Inmate Dies at State Prison in NH

Officials at a prison in New Hampshire announced that an inmate died at a facility in Concord on Saturday. Per the New Hampshire Department of Corrections, an inmate receiving medical care in the health services unit at the New Hampshire State Prison for Men was found unresponsive early in the afternoon. Officials said that life-saving measures were started immediately and that an ambulance was called.
WMUR.com

Number of hospital patients with COVID-19 in New Hampshire continues to rise

CONCORD, N.H. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising in New Hampshire, and experts say the latest omicron subvariant is to blame. The number of people with COVID-19 in New Hampshire hospitals rose to 120 Wednesday before dropping slightly to 118 on Thursday, according to the New Hampshire Hospital Association. That's the highest number since May.
manchesterinklink.com

Young NH teachers leaving the profession. The ‘heartbreaking, infuriating’ reasons why.

Susan Aubin found herself packing up her once highly decorated classroom this spring after just one year of teaching at a New Hampshire high school. On top of beginning her teaching career during the coronavirus pandemic, Aubin, 22, was frustrated by restrictions on how she could teach about diversity and inclusion. She was discouraged, too, by her salary, saying her teenage students were making just as much if not more money per hour working at McDonald’s or Walmart.
manchesterinklink.com

Reproductive rights in New Hampshire: Demand for services up including out-of-state patients

CONCORD, NH – As the issue of abortion rights continues to make headlines around the country, the rise of so-called “fetal harm” laws comes as no surprise to Planned Parenthood of Northern New England (PPNNE) which said it’s something women’s rights advocates have “seen coming.” While New Hampshire does not have as many broad protections as other states in New England, PPNNE has nevertheless seen an influx of patients from across the nation coming to seek services.
amjamboafrica.com

Governor Mills Announces $1.6M Grant Program to Expand Medical Provider Training in Rural Maine

The initiative offers funding to support the expansion or development of new medical residency programs in underserved areas for new physicians. It also will support clinical training opportunities for students enrolled in an accredited healthcare profession educational or training program, including but not limited to nursing (RN, LPN, APRN), Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs), behavioral health (LCSW, LADC) professionals, pharmacists, physical therapists, physicians, physician assistants, emergency medical services, (AEMT, Paramedic), and dentistry. The funding incentivizes the expansion of clinical sites by providing direct funding to pay qualified clinical supervisors and by providing other supports such as housing for students while they complete their clinical rotations. The Expansion of Rural Clinical Preceptorships and Rural Graduate Medical Education Program awards grants of up to $650,000 for proposals to attract and support clinical supervisors, known as preceptors, in rural practices and up to $950,000 to support new or expanded graduate medical education programs. This helps fill an important gap: Maine ranks among the lowest states in terms of graduate medical education opportunities.
HuffPost

Democratic Push To Diversify Primaries Runs Into Very White Sticking Point: New Hampshire

As Democrats work to reorder their presidential primaries before the 2024 election, the committee charged with selecting a new slate of states is running into a very stubborn and very white sticking point: What to do about New Hampshire, a state whose first-in-the-nation status and history of razor-thin elections has long meant it has punched above its political weight class.
NewsBreak
WMTW

As Maine power outages grow more frequent, CMP looks to improve reliability

JACKMAN, Maine — Across the country, an increasing number of severe storms are battering the power grid. Data from the U.S. Department of Energy reveal power outages triggered by severe weather have doubled since the early 2000s. “It started getting more frequent, longer outages,” CMP customer Deke Sawyer said....
NEWS CENTER Maine

Air quality alert issued from Kittery to Acadia

MAINE, USA — The Maine Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) issued an air quality alert for the coast of Maine that takes effect on Sunday. According to the press release, unhealthy ozone concentrations will be building up Saturday night and again on Sunday from Kittery through Acadia. The ozone...
WMUR.com

Parts of New Hampshire could feel near or above 100 degrees Sunday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some areas in New Hampshire could feel like near or above 100 degrees on Sunday and areas north and west could see a chance of thunderstorm. A Heat Advisory, the heat index near or above 100 degrees is possible in places, and an Air Quality Alert along the coast are in effect Sunday.
The Maine Monitor

State complicates Newry couple’s hopes to mine lithium on their property

Pieces of kunzite, a variety of the lithium-bearing crystals found in Newry, for sale at the Rock & Art Shop in Bar Harbor. Photo by Kate Cough. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for free every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get more important environmental news from reporter Kate Cough by registering here.
WMUR.com

Utilities offer incentives to reduce energy use amid heat wave

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — As the heat wave drags on in New Hampshire, so do concerns about energy costs, especially during peak hours of use. Utility officials said electricity demand peaks from 4-7 p.m., when people get home from work and crank up their air conditioners. They said there are ways to save money and ease the stress on the electrical grids while still staying comfortable.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

These New Hampshire Restaurants Are Known for a Single Menu Item

I just realized that 99% of the content I put out into the world is food-related. What can I say? BIG FAN OF SOLIDS OVER HERE! There are very few foods that I won't try at least once! I feel extremely fortunate to live in a city (Portsmouth, NH) that caters to food enthusiasts and adventurous foodies like myself! So many different cuisines are available at our fingertips; Vietnamese, Japanese, Nepalese, you name it!
