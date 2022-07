No injuries and at last report Everett Police were still looking for the truck and trailer that lost a flatbed truck northbound in the 7700 block of Evergreen Way this morning. The flatbed rammed into the Xfinity store. and the truck and trailer continued northbound. It happened around 9 AM and luckily the store was closed so there were no injuries. Here are a few photos. Click to enlarge. Anyone with information is invited to call the Everett Police tip line at (425) 257-8450.

EVERETT, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO