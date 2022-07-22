Pay it Forward: Deborah Tomov honored for her efforts in supporting women

Did you know Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Texas began establishing themselves in the 1800s?. The effects of the Civil War left African Americans in a very difficult position when fighting for equal rights, especially pertaining to education. Many White lawmakers in Texas worked hard to pass statutes that kept education in the state segregated and unequal. With the help of numerous aid groups, church organizations, philanthropists and Black leaders, all-Black private and public colleges began to develop and give hope to Black life.
